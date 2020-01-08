Theresa Ann Glatt, born Dec. 6, 1967, went to her Heavenly home on Dec. 18, 2019.
Terri was a 1986 graduate of Cherokee High School.
She was employed for several years at Helping Hands. She also served her church as Primary Secretary.
Teri was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Charles A. Glatt; grandparents, Guy P. “Bud” and Ann Hartley Cochran, and Herman and Amy Averett Glatt.
She is survived by her mother, Johnena “Johnee” Cochran Glatt; brother, Geoffrey Glatt; special great-niece, Aurora Glatt; and a host of other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helping Hands or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
