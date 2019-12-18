ROGERSVILLE — An Arkansas man arrested for criminal impersonation last week after he reportedly gave law enforcement officers bogus names and birthdates is apparently wanted in two states.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Newton said that about 7:16 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2019, he was dispatched to an address om Light Road, Rogersville, for a welfare check on a woman and three small children.
There, Newton said he came in contact with a man whom the deputy said he could not identify. The man stated that his name was Billy Burton, and gave a 1984 birthdate.
Newton had Central Dispatch run a check through the National Crime Information Center and no such name or birthdate came back, he said.
“I asked again and he kept stating that was his name,” Newton’s report says. Later, he gave Newton yet another name and birthdate — Donald Lewis, 1983.
That name came back with an outstanding warrant from Bentonville, Indiana, Newton said.
At that point the man was detained, and after a few minutes, told Newton that “he lied to me again”, and that his real name was Robert Inbody.
Yet another NCIC check revealed a Robert Ryan Inbody, 37, of Springdale, Arkansas, who had an active warrant against him for failure to appear on an unspecified charge out of Arizona.
“He said he lied about his name due to the out-of-state warrants,” Newton said.
Neither of those jurisdictions would extradite Inbody, Newton said.
His case was set for arraignment in Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.