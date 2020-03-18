ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School’s Academic Booster Club hosted a two-week Read-a-Thon recently, with students encouraged to READ, READ, READ! “This is a great opportunity for students to get rewarded for all of their extra efforts in reading. Our RCS ABC is such a valuable asset to our school providing these kind of incentives for our excited readers,” said librarian Kari Fields. All together, students read for 15,204 minutes including 23,644 pages! Top collectors were: First Place — Rylan Cooper (kindergarten); Second Place — Jackson Davenport (2nd grade); and, Third Place — KaeLee Hurd (1st grade). The Winning Homeroom was Mr. Sandidge’s Second Grade class who collected the most pledges. Noah Housewright earned Most Minutes (1,160) while Anna Claire Catron took honors for reading the Most Pages (2,299).

