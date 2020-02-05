Hello! How are y’all? I am good, I have had a lovely and sweet nap. Do you all believe in a nap? Well you should, and I’ll tell you why.
Shew lord, I have had some bad days in my life, but the one I had two weeks ago was one doozy. I’m talking doozy with a capital D. I had just gotten back from Chattanooga to visit my daughters. I had spent $300 on car repairs before I left. I was doing one of my favorite things, running errands around Greeneville, chatting to whoever would listen to me when my little cute red car started making a terrible racket. A terrible racket.
Oh lord, fear just ran through me!
I called my mechanic and asked could I bring it in to be looked at. I took it in and anxiously waited in the waiting room. I’ve been on a diet, but they had Peggy Ann donuts, so I ate two, they were sorta like big puffy pain pills. So, I was off of my diet when I got the awful news, my car needed a $426 repair.
My heart sank down to my pink Ariat® boots. The lady that runs the shop said it would have to be soon and not to drive it much. Well, now let me tell ya, that could be a difficulty because I recently moved to a log cabin on a mountain in the Cherokee National Forest.
I needed my little red car!
I left the shop when a friend of mine called me to check on the car situation. She said to go by her mechanic’s where her husband’s truck was getting a repaired (a semi truck knocked his rear view mirror off on the highway, a $650 repair), ask if it was ready and that if it was, I could drive it. Their mechanic said he had to order the part from Pakistan and that it wouldn’t be ready for a week.
Pakistan????
Lord have mercy. Life has gotten just a little bit crazy don’t you think?
He said, “Why do you need the truck,” and I explained about my car. He said, “Let me take a look at it.”
He is a real nice man and talks a mile a minute but I couldn’t hardly keep up with his diagnoses, “You’ll need a this and a that for the compressor replacement to work, if you get just the compressor replaced you might tear up the thinga-ma-jig. It’ll cost around $800.”
Now this day was not turning out to be all sunshine and roses. My happy bubble was broken.
Up the mountain I went. I unloaded my groceries into the cabin in a sleety, gray and freezing drizzle.
I didn’t even pass go, I never stopped for a snack and I had missed lunch, too. Demoralized and freezing half to death, I crawled under my down comforter and promptly fell asleep. It’s called escaping life. Escaping sleet, cars, no lunch, and parts from Pakistan that prevented me from driving a truck.
Oh! And mechanics who talk fast with a grin as they destroy your savings.
I slept like a baby. When I slowly woke up, I felt infinitely refreshed and slightly more positive. Before I got up to make dinner, I did some positive self-talk, “I’m alive.” And then, “At least I will have the money.” And, “When it gets fixed I’ll get my daughters and go to Florida.”
Plan in place I arose from the bed to fight once more with this thing called life. Honey, I’m a warrior! In a little red car with matching red lipstick! Get outa my way! Ha!
So, I’m telling y’all that in order to be a warrior you’ll need a nap. Don’t be afraid to take a nap-don’t give into nap shame, it’s all okay and you’ll feel better. That’s my advice for today. Must go now-it’s naptime!
Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week!
