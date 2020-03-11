Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.