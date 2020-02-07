SNEEDVILLE — The Greenback Lady Cherokees broke open a close game in the second half to defeat the Hancock Lady Indians 45-29 on Friday night, Jan. 17, 2020, in Sneedville.
The Lady Indians got on the board first with a Cassie Seal basket and the game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. The Lady Indians trailed 19-14 at halftime. The Lady Indians crept a little closer in the third and trailed 29-23. The Lady Cherokees blew the game open in the final period to get the win.
Payton Neeley had a big game and led the Lady Indians with 12 points. Cassie Seal added seven for Hancock County.
