ROGERSVILLE — Sandra Brewer Cupp Durham, of Rogersville, left this world and ran into the arms of her Savior on Monday, September 2, 2019.
She was loved by all who knew her, and at times it felt as if there was no one she didn’t know!
While on this earth she worked as a teacher’s aid at Rogersville City School, was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker.
With the help of her husband Dudley, she opened The Olive Branch Christian Bookstore where she had the privilege of loving, ministering, and witnessing to so many people of the community.
During her final years, she was blessed with the opportunity to serve as the pastor’s wife at Caney Creek Baptist Church, in which she cherished every moment of and loved being a part of until her Savior called her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Benny Brewer; husband of 50 years, Dudley Cupp; husband, Bill Durham; paternal grandparents, Robert T. Brewer and Bobbie Odom Brewer.
She is survived by her children, Terry Jo Seals, Kim Cupp, David (Wendy) Cupp, Mike (Samantha) Cupp; step-son, Eric Durham; grandchildren, Whitney Lunsford (Ryan Miles), Jason Helton, Nichole Graybeal, Eli Cupp, Seth Cupp; great-grandchildren, Brittanee Collins (Ethan), Dakota Ward, Destiny Berry (Chris), Kaylee Graybeal, Jake Miles; great-great-grandchildren, Layken Berry, Todd Holbrook; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many very special friends who were like family.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Billy Ray Courtney officiating. The eulogy will be given by Richard Beets. The graveside service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Highland Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Caris Hospice Care for the wonderful care of Sandy and the family that was received.
We would also like to extend a special thanks to so many precious friends, church family, and all others who called, visited, brought food, sent cards, and more. Sandy and her family are all eternally grateful for each and every one of you.
I am complete in Christ and lack nothing. Anyone that trusts in the Lord will NOT be disappointed. — Isaiah 19:23.
