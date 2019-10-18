SNEEDVILLE — Hancock Strong unveiled the Story Book Trail on October 1 with a group of third grade students from Hancock Co. Elementary School at the Sneedville City Park.
The Story Book Trail is one of several projects Hancock Strong is focusing on to increase the number of individuals who are physically active, promote healthy eating and reduce tobacco use.
“The trail is approximately a fourth mile long with ten stops evenly spaced around the walking path at Sneedville City Park, allowing children and their families to read a story while being physically active and enjoy the outdoors,” said Sonya Winkle, Health Educator at the Hancock County Health Department.
The first book to be displayed on the trail is “I Am Yoga” by Susan Verde.
“The third grade students enjoyed reading the book and demonstrating the yoga poses,” said Winkle.
The Story Book Trail will be open year round at the park, and the Hancock Co. Health Department and Hancock Strong will update the stories quarterly with new books focusing on nutrition, physical activity and tobacco use prevention.
“Hancock County has an obesity rate of thirty-one percent. The trail will hopefully create more opportunities for families to be active together and improve health and wellness for Hancock County residents,” said Hawkins and Hancock County Public Health Department Director Shaun Street.
Hancock Strong meets the first Wednesday of each month at the Health Department and anyone is welcome to attend the meetings.
The next meeting will be on Nov. 6.
To learn more about services offered by the Health Department, call 423.733.2228 or visit the Tennessee Department of Health online at https://www.tn.gov/health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.