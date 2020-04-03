SURGOINSVILLE —A registration violation led to a traffic stop last week that ultimately resulted in nine charges — including several drug-related — against a Rogersville man.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter said in a report that on March 25, 2020, he initiated a traffic stop on US 11W, in Surgoinsville, on a 2003 white Mazda van. As he was pulling the vehicle over, Winter noted that the date on the tag appeared to have been altered.
Winter said that, when asked for his driver license, the driver, Michael Scott McNally, 49, of North Church Street, said that he did not have a license due to it being revoked for a DUI charge.
He also stated that he had no insurance on the vehicle and no registration.
“Upon closer inspection of the tag, I saw that the date had been altered with a black marker,” Winter said. When he ran the tag through the NCIC system at Central Dispatch, it came back “not on file”.
Consent was given to search the vehicle and Winter said that, under the passenger seat, he found two glass pipes, a baggie, a marijuana pipe, a grinder, and approximately 1.5 grams of marijuana in a baggie.
“I also found a partial pill believed to be gabapentin in a bag in the back on the van,” he noted.
Winter placed the man under arrest and as he was getting McNally into the back seat of his patrol car, the driver informed him that he had “illegal items in his sock”.
From the suspect’s sock, Winter recovered a gray pouch that contained three baggies containing a total of 1.7 grams of methamphetamine, two baggies, a straw, and a metal rod.
McNally was charged with:
• Display of registration;
• Altered license plate;
• Driving on revoked for DUI;
• Driving an unregistered vehicle;
• Financial responsibility;
• Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance;
• Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); and,
• Possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
He was taken to the Hawkins Co. Jail where a date had not been set, as of the time the report was filed, for his appearance in Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.