ROGERSVILLE — Burton J.C. Drinnon, age 79, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Drinnon was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Darlene Ruth Teter Drinnon; parents, Rex and Beulah Mae Seal Drinnon; great-grandchildren, Aryonna Hinkle and Kylie Miller; sister, Maxine Drinnon; brothers, Ralph Drinnon, Jackie Drinnon and Lowell Drinnon.
He is survived by his daughters, Rachel Ward and husband, Howie, of Elizabethton, Christie Price and husband, Mike, of Mooresburg; sons, Joe Drinnon and wife, Barbara, of Church Hill and Heath Drinnon of Morgan County, TN; grandchildren, Jordan Hinkle, Joshua Hinkle and wife, Brittany, Matthew Keirsey, Aaron Whorton, Timothy Swatzell, Nicholas Swatzell, Mara Drinnon, Jonathan Drinnon, Alexis Kelly, Ryan Kelly, Heather Drinnon, Brian Taylor, Sean Taylor and Gage Angell; great-grandchildren, Jaylynn Hinkle, Blaze Vale, Kayden Hinkle, Trey Hinkle, Kassidy Hinkle, Joshua Hinkle, Jeremiah Hinkle, Elizabeth Keirsey, Amberlyn Keirsey, Dalton Miller, Aiden Taylor, Maison Taylor, Canaan Presnell, Ki’ara Taylor, Kanyon Taylor, Dallas Taylor and Jason Hinkle; sisters, Etta Fields and husband, J.B., of Rogersville, and Benny Sue Stevens, of Counsel, VA; brother, Garnie Drinnon and wife, Debbie, of MD; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Sat., Jan. 18, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Minister Dathan Hickman officiating. The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, at Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Drinnon family.
