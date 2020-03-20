Have you exhibited more fear or faith concerning the contagious COVID-19 virus? Is your faith strong enough to wholeheartedly trust the Lord in all matters or do you freak out with fear over situations beyond your control? When was the last time your faith was tested? Did faith and inner peace emerge?
I was pleased that our President called for a National Day of Prayer. He did everything possible to lessen the effect of this pandemic in our nation, and then asked others to join him in prayer for God’s protection and healing. I’m reminded that, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” and “For the nation or kingdom that will not serve you will perish; it will be utterly ruined” (Psalm 33:12; Isaiah 60:12).
Situational fears are common and affect even the faithful. Abraham and Isaac were afraid to tell the truth, each claiming his wife was his sister. The Israelite army was terrified of Goliath. Elijah feared for his life when Jezebel threatened him. Peter feared being associated with Jesus and denied knowing Him. The disciples panicked when a storm caused waves to enter their boat, even though Jesus was sleeping in the stern.
Currently, people are hoarding toilet paper, food, hand sanitizer and antibacterial products because of the coronavirus. Fear does this. It lowers our confidence in God’s protection and provision, and keeps us from trusting Him. Fear is one of Satan’s most effective tools because it unleashes doubt. Doubt makes us question God’s love and concern for us. The Bible records God repeatedly instructing His people not to be afraid but to rely on Him. Isaiah 41:10 records the Lord saying, “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
It’s the Lord’s will that we pray and rely on Him because we’ll deepen our relationship with Him in the process. And when He answers our prayers, our faith in Him grows. Do you gain confidence in God with every situation He helps you through?
I was exhausted from the stomach flu last week. Kneeling by my bed at night, I asked God to stop the stomach cramps so I could sleep. And He exceedingly answered my prayer -- every symptom disappeared immediately and I slept better than I had all week. “O Lord my God, I called to you for help and you healed me” (Psalm 30:2). That experience reassured me that the Lord still hears prayers and is compassionate (Psalm 34:15).
Using caution and common sense, choose faith over fear concerning this worldwide respiratory virus and its economic consequences. Savings accounts, investments, and incomes are currently unreliable; do you trust God for your future?
One’s faith can be called the body’s “spiritual muscle.” When it’s exercised regularly, it develops and grows stronger. But if it isn’t used for a long time, it becomes weak. The Lord desires our faith to be active and strong, and He will continually bring occasions to exercise it.
God is alert, sovereign, and good! He created the world and rules over all of it; there is nothing outside of His control. He knows everything, has the power to do anything, and loves us dearly. That is why we can trust Him with our fears. David wrote, “When I am afraid, I will trust in you” (Psalm 56:3). Trusting God is a choice, which results in added benefits. The Lord gives His peace to those who trust Him. This inner tranquility shrinks our fears of the present and the future. Jesus advised us to, “Trust in God, trust also in me” (John14:1).
So let’s trust the Lord to protect, heal, and provide for us when our efforts don’t. We have a mighty God who encourages us not to fear but to have faith in Him. Fear will always knock on our door; just don’t invite it in. Panic may fill our world, but it doesn’t have to fill our hearts.
