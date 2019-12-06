ROGERSVILLE — There were just too many ‘red flags’ about the transaction, which could have turned into a huge financial loss for a Rogersville couple who were attempting to sell a motorcycle, had they not become suspicious, alerted authorities, and did a bit of “investigating” on their own to research the would-be buyer.
John and Amy Warner, of Poor Valley Road, on Nov. 29. 2019, told Cpl. Anthony Crosby, of the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office of an apparent scam that involved a bogus cashier’s check and what could be a multi-state scam attempt.
The Warners said that they had placed for sale on WRGS Radio’s “Swap Shop” a motorcycle for sale with a price of $2,000.
“I got a text from a person saying they were from Wynnburg, Tennessee, and they wanted to buy the motorcycle,” John told the Review.
That person, according to Cpl. Crosby’s report, identified himself as Jeff Lowther, who agreed to purchase the bike at the $2,000 asking price.
“They would be sending me a cashier’s check and would set up a hauler after the check cleared,” John told the Review. “They also said they would tell me what to do when the check got here, which was my second red flag.”
The first red flag, he said. was that the “buyer” didn’t ask any questions about the condition of the bike.
A cashier’s check did arrive in the mail on Nov. 29, John told Cpl. Crosby, but rather than the $2,000 sale price, was made out in the amount of $4,950.
“The scammer sent me a text about 10 minutes after the mail came,” John said. “He stated that his financier had made a mistake with the check and wrote it for the total amount, the motorcycle price and the price of the hauler. He wanted me to get the check cashed and send the remaining balance to the hauler, and said he would send me their address.”
That was red flag number three.
On the check was listed the name of First State Bank of Wheeler, Texas.
“My wife looked on the internet for the bank and found there was no bank by that name in Wheeler, Texas,” he said. “But there was a bank that was similar so my wife called them and gave them all of the information. They told her that they had not issued the check, but the name of the person who signed the check was their bank’s vice president, so the scammer did a little homework before they printed out the fake check.”
Another red flag was that on the front of the check was printed a Post Office box number, not a street name, and no phone number.
On the cover of the Priority Mail envelope that it arrived in was the return name and address of a trucking company in Sumter, South Carolina.
“We made copies of the check and Priority Mail envelope and drove to WRGS,” John said. “We wanted to let them know that a scammer is watching Swap Shop online. Debbie Beal (WRGS Owner/Manager) suggested we come by the Review to let you all know.”
They then went to the Sheriff’s Office and filed a report, and then to the Rogersville Post Office where the Postmaster kept the check and envelope to turn over to Postal Investigators.
John said that they had read so much about such scams that it was apparent what was going on.
“We just wanted people to know that this happens, everyday, more than they may think,” he said. “Thankfully, we didn’t fall for it but a lot of people do.”
Authorities continually urge people to be extremely cautious when dealing with persons who are not familiar to them, and — just like the Warners — to do a little “homework” of your own and throughly check out any purchase or sale conducted online before agreeing to any transaction, and to further contact the bank or company that issued the payment document to make sure it is legitimate.
Also, if someone sends a check or money order for more than the sale amount of the item at hand, and then asks you to send the remaining funds to them or another party, that should be the ultimate “red flag” that something about the transaction is very probably not on the up-and-up.
Spending a few minutes making phone calls or internet searches, just as the Warners did, could save you from being scammed out of thousands of dollars.
John made it clear that they have no ill-will toward WRGS.
“That scammer was just looking online and found our motorcycle listed for sale,” he said. “The radio station wasn’t at fault.”
