Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declared October 10, 2019, as an official day of prayer and fasting for the state and those who call Tennessee their home.
The Governor and his wife, Maria, plan to set aside the day for prayer, fasting, and thanksgiving.
Although the Governor makes no mention of it, on October 9 and 10, Bible believers from around the world will observe the Day of Atonement, one of the seven Biblical holidays (holy days) found in the Old Testament. Also known as Yom Kippur, it is considered the most holy time of the Biblical year when believers fast and pray for forgiveness and to be reconciled with the Creator of the Universe.
Seeing the United States in crisis with such things as racial tensions, economic instability, political turmoil, and moral and ethical decline, a day of prayer is certainly needed, and many are applauding the Governor for his declaration.
It is written in 2 Chronicles 7:14 of the Bible, “If My people, who are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Let us join forces and take a bended knee for Tennessee on October 10 and do our part to help free Tennessee from the darkness which has crept into many parts of the United States. ”The earnest prayers of a righteous people have great power.” (James 5:16)
