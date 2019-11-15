SNEEDVILLE — Career/Technical Education training in the Hancock Co. School System will get a huge boost, to the tune of about $190,000, thanks to a State of Tennessee GIVE Community Grant.
Director of Schools Tony Seal said at the Nov. 7, 2019 meeting of the Hancock Co. Board of Education that the local school system partnered with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, in Morristown, to apply for the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education grant.
“We were notified today that this grant has been awarded,” Seal said. “This will be huge for CTE training in Hancock County.”
The grants are a cornerstone of Gov. Bill Lee’s first major legislative proposal to provide up to $25 million in one-time initial grants, and as much as $5 million per year afterward in funds from the Tennessee State Lottery, to pay for expansions of vocational training programs, especially in “distressed” and economically depressed regions of the state.
The grants will fund apprenticeships and dual-credit opportunities, among other efforts.
The program would use the existing Labor Education Alignment Program to provide work-based training for students to fund regional partnerships between the state’s technical colleges, industries/businesses, and K-12 schools.
The $5 million in lottery funds would pay for GIVE Student Grants, to increase dual enrollment offerings from two to four credits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.