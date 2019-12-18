Members of Hawkins Co.’s 4-H clubs recently donated much-needed supplies to the Hawkins Co. Humane Society.
“Each year they do a donation drive for our shelter, and each year it gets bigger and bigger,” said Hawkins Co. Humane Society manager Sandy Behnke.
Donating to the Humane Society is part of the 4-H “Seeds of Service” program where members donate to a different local organization each month. The Hawkins Co. Humane Society has been a Seeds of Service recipient for nearly 13 years.
“It’s been a long-standing tradition,” explained 4-H Youth Development Agent Lauren McCoy. “Many times, donations for the Humane Society is our very first Seeds of Service project of the year.”
Students donate items such as pet food, blankets, treats, toys and cleaning supplies. In addition, any papers that are shredded at the Hawkins Co. Extension Office are taken to the Humane Society.
Some of the other Seeds of Service recipients are the Hawkins Co. Pregnancy Crisis Center, the Boys and Girls Club, Hawkins Co. Family Resource Center and the Department of Children’s Services among others.
“We give our 4-H members an opportunity to give back to their community, because that’s part of what we are as an organization,” McCoy said. “It even says within our 4-H pledge, ‘we pledge our hands to larger service.’”
She went on to explain that there is at least one student from every school in Hawkins County that is involved with 4-H, whether they are part of the fourth, fifth and sixth grade clubs that 4-H representatives meet with in class or part of the after-school Honor Club.
