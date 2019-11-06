ROGERSVILLE — A residence on Butcher Valley Road, in Rogersville, was burglarized last week to the tune of more than $31,500 in stolen property and damage caused by the thieves.
The owner of the property told Hawins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Michael Godsey on Oct. 28 that the last time anyone was at the residence was Oct. 22 when an appraiser came by. The new owners, he said, had had someone come by and do some repair work on a fence.
The owner said that when he came through the front door on Monday, that he noticed multiple items were missing in the kitchen area.
The door to the basement had been forced open and multiple items were missing there as well, along with a trailer that was stolen from the cabin area on the property.
Among the more prominent items stolen were hunting stands, generators, an air compressor, marine battery, two TVs, tool bags, a chain saw, an assortment of fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes, a bar top with stools, hunting clothes, a nail gun, crossbow, dishwasher, wine cooler and other items.
