MAR. 1
BLACK HISTORY LUNCHEON AND PROGRAM: at Price Public Community Center, beginning at 2:00 p.m. A program featuring Brenda White Wright, well known Motivational Speaker and Author, Rodney Ferrell, local story teller, and Latoya Wilson and the Dance Barre dance group, will follow lunch. Door prize. Tickets are$15 and available at Price Public Community Center on Tues, Thurs, and Friday, 11:30-3:30. For more information call 423-921-3888.
REVIVAL: at Fairview Baptist Church, in Lee Valley, beginning at 7:00 p.m. nightly. Helping will be Rev. Jeff Seal and Rev. Gary Dalton. Rev. James Seal, Pastor. Everyone welcome.
SINGING: with Dave Seratt, at New Life Baptist Church, in Bean Station, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Jimmie Hubbard, Pastor. Everyone welcome.
MAR. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at 4:00 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: at the Price Public Community Center, biscuits and coffee beginning at 6:00 a.m. Jimmy Jones will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 a.m. Please make plans to join us and bring some friends.
MAR. 7
DEDICATION/CELEBRATION SERVICE: with Open Arms Mission, 208 Calvary Church Rd., Mooresburg, at 2:00 p.m. Dr. Tony Richie will be bringing the message. We are celebrating that God has given us a clear deed to our property. Everyone welcome!
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: at Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Rd., Bristol, Va., beginning at 4:00 p.m. Music from 5-7 by Harlan County Grass.
LINCOLN DAY DINNER: hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party, Treadway VFD Community Room, 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, email Bobby Johnson at bobjohnson156@yahoo.com, or call 423-300-2130, 423-300-2132, or 423-733-8576.
MAR. 8
SINGING: with The David Myers Family, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Church Rd., Rogersville, (St. Clair Community), beginning at the 11:00 a.m. worship service. Pastor, Dannie Bell. Everyone welcome!
SINGING: with Over Home Boys, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
SINGING: War Creek Community Church holds services Sundays at 11 a.m.On March 8, a gospel singing will be featured with the He’s Alive Trio and others. The church, located at 697 War Creek Road, in the Eidson community, welcomes you! Rev. Danny Ogle is the Pastor.
MAR. 10
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
MAR. 14
ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DINNER CELEBRATION: hosted by St. Henry Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council. Menu includes hearty portion of corn beef and cabbage, meal includes salad, bread, drinks, and a dessert. Doors opening at 3 p.m. for take-out. Dine-in from 4-7 p.m. Cost for adults is $12, $6 for 5-10 years, and 4 and younger eat free. For take-out orders you may call in for pickup or stop in. For more information contact St. Henry Catholic Church at 423-272-6897 or call Bill Hewitt at 321-693-1548.
ENCHANTED PRINCESS TEA PARTY: at Occasions on the Square, 101 W. Main St., Rogersville, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for one adult and one child. Additional child is $15. Contact The Dance Barre at dancebarre13@yahoo.com or call 423-923-7077. Lunch provided, as well as a meet and greet with each princess, and a special performance from Queen Elsa. All proceeds go to the Dance Barre Competitive Team.
TRAIN EM UP: McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Rd., Church Hill, registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. A one day seminar that will equip parents, grandparents, and guardians on how to train up and raise their children Gods way!
SURGOINSVILLE 10-MILER: Skelton Law Racing, at Surgoinsville Middle School, beginning at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC King & Queen Competition, RRCA TN State 10 Mile Championship. Visit www.RunTriCities.org. For more information contact Race Director, Mark Skelton at 423-272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com .
MAR. 15
REVIVAL: with Mike Lee, at Westview Baptist Church, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Rev. Dean Buell. Everyone welcome!
MAR. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at 3:30 p.m.
MAR. 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
MAR. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet at 9:00 a.m.
MAR. 31
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
