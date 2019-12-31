SNEEDVILLE — Roger L. Trent was born June 9, 1945, and passed away December 28, 2019.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Sneedville.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Trent, and daughter, Lorriann Trent.
He is survived by life-long dear friends, Clarence and Robert Johnson.
A special thank you to Dr. John Short, Casey Johnson, PA, Interim Home Health Care, and Hancock Manor Nursing Home and faculty.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kester Bunch and Rev. Charles Roberts officiating. Special music will be provided by Janet Seal. Interment will follow in Morgan Cemetery
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Maxey, Leamon Maxey, Jeff Marion, Brian Foreman, O’Dell Atkins and Wayne Seal.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Gary Dossett, Scotty Collins, Randy Atkins, Mike Ausband, Rick Greene and Barry Brooks.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.