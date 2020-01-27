SURGOINSVILLE — Shirley L. Hall Fields, age 84, of Surgoinsville, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Church Hill Health Care & Rehab following an extended illness.
She was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Fields; parents, John and Mary Cook Hall; and brother, Johnnie Hall, Jr.
She is survived by her sisters, Janice Baker of Rogersville and Laura Ann Howe of Bartlett, TN; numerous nieces and nephews and special nephew, Mark Baker with whom she enjoyed traveling with to cheer on the "Vols"; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hall of Nashville; and special friend, James Hammonds of Surgoinsville.
A special thank you to Church Hill Health Care & Rehab for all the care they provided.
Visitation hours will be 12 noon until 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. John Parrott, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Harrison Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Fields family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.