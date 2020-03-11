The Stapleton family had cause for celebration last week, as they enjoyed a house dedication ceremony alongside members of Hawkins Co. Habitat for Humanity.
The family recently moved into their new Habitat for Humanity home, which was built on land donated by Roy and Jackie Charles.
The Stapleton family consists of Mark, Barbara, Ender and Liam. Mark is a U.S. Army Veteran, who was discharged in 2001. Ender is six years old and Liam is four.
“This is one of those things that really makes you proud to be part of Hawkins County,” Mayor Jim Lee said at the event.
“I would love to say thank you”
“I would love to say thank you to everybody who had a part in this,” Mark said. “Between donating the land, donating financial help and just giving sweat. Some of these men worked so hard on this, and they were here even when it was unpleasant to be here, when it was pouring rain and freezing cold. We could not have done this without them.”
He explained that he and his family felt undeserving of the home but were very thankful for it.
“This house is a monument to grace,” he said. “This is something that we did not truly deserve or earn. Even with the arrangements to pay back over time what Habitat has put into it, we will never fully pay what the house is worth. I hope that every time we enter this house, we are able to take just a moment and remember all the people who gave this act of love to us because our children are going to have a happier life because of this. We hope that every one of you, in your own lives, can remember what grace is and what it means.”
As he began to recite a verse of the Bible from the book of James, which says “Every good and perfect gift is from above…” one of his young sons even began to recite it along with him.
“I have so much love for all the people in this room,” Barbara added. “I have learned so much about building houses and hard work. This is something we never imagined that we would have. We never thought we’d have a house. This is absolutely great.”
How does it work? Though the land was generously donated by the Charles’, HCHFH Director Marshall Stubblefield told the gathered crowd that all HCHFH recipients put in numerous hours of help during construction.
The Stapleton family has put around 475 hours of labor into the construction of their home.
“It’s not just Habitat who builds these homes,” Stubblefield said. “We’re a hands-up organization. We don’t build for people. We build with people who are in need, first-time home buyers and low-income. Barbara and Mark have always been good about helping on the house.”
In fact, Stubblefield noted that it’s actually a common misconception that HCHFH simply gives out free homes. Instead, whatever it costs the organization to build the house is what becomes the family’s mortgage. However, the family does not have to pay interest on the mortgage.
HCHFH has been around since 1992 and has built 40 different homes, serving 40 different families so far.
“All the money that we get from monthly mortgage payments goes towards building another house,” Stubblefield said. “It’s really building the community.”
He also noted that HCHFH currently has an empty, three bed two bath house in Bulls Gap and is actively looking for a family to fill it. If you or someone you know is in need of a HCHFH home and meets the criteria, give them a call at (423)-272-1830.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.