KINGSPORT — In a tradition dating back 200 years and continuing into the present, Netherland Inn and Hammond House will celebrate the Christmas holidays with friends and family much as Margaret and Richard Netherland did in 1818. These lavish parties will provide beautiful decorations, good food and lively music. 1818 Christmas at the Inn will take place Friday and Saturday, December 6 and 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, December 8, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Paul Brummit and Alexander Creek will provide music in the Inn on Friday night; the ever-popular Poplar Hill Reunion Band will perform on Saturday night; and harpist Christa Wenger will entertain on Sunday afternoon. Be sure to visit the reproduction Bank Barn, enjoy hot cider and the music of Howard and Pam Osborne on the dulcimer Friday night, Tammy Davis on hammered dulcimer on Saturday, and Cory B. James. Savannah Williams, and Lily Miller (fiddle and guitar) on Sunday. On Friday and Saturday nights, Civil War re-enactors from the John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans will portray living history characters and will interact with guests as they tell about the area’s part in the war. Make sure to visit the schoolhouse cabin to watch demonstrations of quilting and drop spinning. Tickets for the event are $10 per person (children under 6 free with a paying adult) and are available at the door or in the visitor’s center cabin at the parking lot during the event. NO early ticket sales are available and reservations are not required.
On Sunday afternoon, December 9, from 2 to 4, Hammond House will host a Christmas celebration with festive Victorian era decorations and refreshments. John and Joy Mullen will provide the music and lead Christmas carols around the antique organ. Bill Dunn will provide the history of Hammond House, and costumed carolers from Lamplight Theater will serenade guests. Admission to the Hammond House event is free, but donations to the site are gratefully appreciated. Hammond House is located on Shirley Street about ¼ mile from Netherland Inn.
Make plans now to attend these holiday celebrations to enjoy the beautiful period natural decorations designed and provided by Kingsport garden clubs and volunteers, to partake of delicious food, and to hear seasonal music. Visit with living history characters from Kingsport’s past. All proceeds from these events go toward maintenance and restoration of the Netherland Inn and Boatyard Complex and the Hammond House as well as adding to the historic campuses. In addition to being the birthplace of Kingsport, the Netherland Inn is the only site on the National Register of Historic Places to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop.
For more information please call 423-677-3263 (Netherland Inn) or 423-245-5523 (Hammond House). Also visit www.The NetherlandInn.com or www.hammondhouse.org.
