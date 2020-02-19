What’s it like to be a leapling? Kelley Jackson

Kelley Jackson was born in 1980, so she normally would be turning the big 4-0 this year. However, the fact that she was born on Leap Day makes this year’s birthday “a little easier to swallow,” as she explained.
“I like that, even though I am going to be 40, I can still say that I am 10,” she said with a laugh.
This is the second article in a three-part series in which the Review will individually introduce three Hawkins County ‘leaplings:’ Noah Hawk, Kelley Jackson and Lisa Linkous.
A rarity
When you look at it from a statistical point of view, it’s quite a rarity to be born on Leap Day, and it’s even more fascinating that the Review was able to find three in Hawkins County!
An article from ThoughtCo.com explained the rarity like this:
“Assuming that birthdays are spread uniformly throughout the year, a leap day birthday on February 29 is the least probable of all birthdays. We start by counting the number of calendar days in a four-year cycle. Three of these years have 365 days in them. The fourth year, a leap year has 366 days. The sum of all of these is 365+365+365+366 = 1461. Only one of these days is a leap day. Therefore, the probability of a leap day birthday is 1/1461. This means that less than 0.07% of the world’s population was born on a leap day.”
Do you celebrate differently on leap year? For Kelley’s family, they don’t go “all out” for birthdays every year, but they have been known to plan some really unique parties.
“We always have family birthday parties, and, in the past, they have made mine geared towards my leap-year age rather than my real age,” she said. “So, it might be a princess party or something similar, and I get gag gifts relating to my leap-year age. One year, I got the fake jewelry that kids get—the clip-on earrings, necklaces and a crown. They always make it fun.”
One year, she even had a Barbie birthday cake.
“I do get a little more excited when Leap Year rolls around,” she said.
What have you got planned for this year? Because both Kelley and her mother were born in the month of February, they always celebrate their birthdays together.
As far as this year’s theme, Kelley isn’t sure what jokes her family has in store.
“I don’t know how they’ll play it this year,” she said. “I’m the youngest one, and every year someone has turned 40, we have an ‘over-the-hill’ party. But, it’s kind of a surprise from whoever is throwing the party that year. I don’t know if it will be a 40 and ‘over-the-hill’ party or a ’10-year-old entering double digits’ party. We won’t really know until we get there.”
Kelley is a Special Education Assistant at Surgoinsville Elementary School, and she explained that her students always have fun learning about her birthday.
“I get to tell them that I’m turning 10 this year,” she said with a laugh. “They have fun with it.”
Were you due to be born on Leap Day?Kelley was not due to be born on Leap Day and, similar to Noah Hawk, came a few days early.
“The doctor actually did not want my mother to put Feb. 29 on the birth certificate,” she said. “He wanted her to put either March 1 or Feb. 28, and she argued with him and said, ‘no, she was born on the 29th!’ He told her that I wouldn’t have a birthday every year, but she told him, ‘I am not going to not document the day that she was born.’”
Looking back, Kelley said, “I’m glad that she fought for that one.”
Have you ever had any problems with official documents? Thankfully, Kelley has never had any problems with any legal documents, but she noted that electronic documents can sometimes be tricky when the website has you select your birthday from a menu.
“If you don’t get it on the right year, it will change it automatically to the 28th,” she said.
When she turned 21, she explained that she simply tried to avoid any potential documentation problems. She would have turned 21 on Feb. 29 of 2001; however, 2001 was a non-leap year.
“Like every typical kid does, I went to buy cigarettes or something just ‘because you can,’” she said. “But I think because I was afraid of that (having an issue with her birthday), and I was doing something I didn’t feel like I should be doing anyway, I waited until March 1. I was too afraid of that being a problem.”
Advantages and disadvantages?Like 12-year-old ‘leapling’ Noah Hawk from this series’ first installment, Kelley too has heard her share of jokes about her ‘actual’ age.
In fact, this was a pretty common theme among the three ‘leaplings,’ as each of them has heard plenty of jokes about their ‘actual’ age.
“My 13-year-old daughter was very happy when she passed me in age,” she said. “She thought that was pretty cool to know that she was older than me. If we are getting ready to go somewhere, she will sometimes say, ‘Wait! Why are you driving a car? You’re not old enough to drive.”
A family of unique birthdays“We actually all have holiday birthdays,” Jackson said of her family.
In fact, one of her sisters was born on New Year’s Eve, the other sister was born on Father’s Day and another family member was born on a Good Friday.
“So, I think mine was the same as theirs but just a little more unique because it doesn’t happen every year,” she said. “It even goes on into our extended family. We have one person who was born on an Easter and another person who was born on Christmas Eve. We’re just all holiday people.”
