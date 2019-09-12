Sept. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5 — 7 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Sept. 14
2nd SATURDAY NIGHT SINGING: Carpenters Chapel Church(Mosheim), 7 p.m. Friendly View Trio (from Rogersville) singing. Sonny Beaver, Pastor.
SIZEMORE FAMILY REUNION: Rogersville City Park, Pavilion 3, at 2 p.m. The families of Abe, Phillip, Andy, Frank, and Mattie, will be in attendance. Relatives welcome, friends also. A covered dish dinner will be around 3:30 or 4 p.m. Visits and games will be held. Contact Barbara at 423-231-7066 or Ruth at 423-288-2227.
BAYS MOUNTAIN 15 MILE TRAIL RACE: Bays Mountain Park, Kingsport, 8 a.m. SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC Trail Series Competition, and SFTC King & Queen Competition.
BOOKER-HARRIS REUNION: for descendants of Chris & Sarah Booker and Joe & Fannie Harris of Grassy Creek, at Laurel Run Park, Shelter 6, from 2 — 6 p.m. with dinner at 4 p.m. For more information call 423-357-0777 or 423-348-5161.
FALL FESTIVAL AND BBQ DINNER: Lafollettes Chapel Church, 3660 Stanley Valley Rd., Surgoinsville, Cost of dinner is $8, we will have cake walks, auction items, and entertainment. Everyone welcome! For more information find us on Facebook.
SINGING WITH CHRISTIAN RECORDING ARTIST JJ WEEKS, sponsored by Persia Baptist Church, at Cherokee High School Theater, 2927 Hwy. 66 South, Rogersville. FREE, NO TICKET REQUIRED. Doors open at 6, concert at 7.
Sept. 15
HOMECOMING: Bulls Gap Baptist Church, service starting at 10:30 a.m. Meal to follow. Strong Ties singing and Mark Williams bringing the message.
HOMECOMING/CONCERT with Bob Sellers, Southern Gospel Music, at Henard Chapel Baptist Church, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Lunch to follow concert.
100th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION, Amis Chapel UMC, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Brian Burchfield singing. Rev. Jack Edwards preaching.
HOMECOMING: East Rogersville Baptist Church, 1100 E. McKinney Ave., Rogersville, 10 a.m. Special guest singer Lois Jane Wallace of Gallatin. Rev. John Parrott will bring the message.
HOMECOMING: Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, on Clouds Creek Rd., Sunday School beginning at 10 a.m. and Worship beginning at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Jeremy Elkins and special singing by Carl Cuthrell.
HOMECOMING, Petersburg AME Zion Church, 147 Davis Road, Rogersville. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Afternoon service will feature singing by Shiloh Baptist Church Choir and Shiloh Baptist Church Pastor, Rev. Kenneth Calvert. A meal will be served following the service. Rev. Ernest J. Easterly, Jr., Pastor.
HOMECOMING: Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1032 Caney Valley Loop, Surgoinsville, 10 a.m. Chip McLain preaching and Two Sisters and a Brother singing. Lunch served.
ARMY RESERVE REUNION: for 639th/991st Trans Co, 844th EN BN, Co A and D, Kingsport, TN, 702nd EN Co, Gray, TN. Armed Forces Center, 399 US-11W Scenic, Mt. Carmel, TN 37645. Doors will open at 12:00 p.m. Please bring either a covered dish, dessert, or drink. Lunch begins at 1:00 p.m. All members, former members, and family are invited. For more information contact Dennis Crigger at 423-335-9982, George Trent 423-272-0293 or Robert Barnett at 423-357-4438.
SINGING: with Stone Mountain Band, at New Life Baptist Church, Bean Station, 11 a.m. Jimmie Hubbard, Pastor.
Sept. 16
DOOLEY DISCUSSIONS: at the Hale Springs Inn, Rogersville, 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, bring your intellect and sense of humor for 60 minutes of fun. For more information contact Jim Dooley at 423-923-3242.
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1 p.m.
Sept. 19
HEALTHY FAMILY CLUB TAILGATE PARTY: at the Hawkins County Health Department, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Lets kick-off and get active. Join us for fun activities and healthy tailgating food. For more information call 423-272-2641.
Sept. 20
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 3RD ANNUAL POW/MIA REMEMBERANCE CEREMONY: at Post 21, 1 p.m. All former POW/MIA family members, Veterans, and our community are invited to attend. For more information contact Dennis Elkins, Commander at 423-235-1165.
Sept. 21
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 — 9:30 a.m. Take-out available.
CARNIVAL, BEANS & BLUEGRASS: Panther Creek/Kyles Ford Vol. Fire Dept., 6594 Kyles Ford Road, from 3-6 p.m. Ticket packages start at $3 for 10 games. Persons who re-buy ticket packages will be entered into a drawing for $100. To pre-order call Stephanie at 423-300-7365 or visit the departments facebook page. Soup Bean Supper beginning at 6 p.m. with beans, cornbread, fried potatoes, cole slaw, dessert and drink for $6. Music provided by The Pickup Band, The Hurds, and more.
Sept. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, 9 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7 p.m.
Sept. 28
LORD ACRE SALE: Rogersville 1st United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd. from 8 a.m. — noon. Baked goods, produce, fall décor, and hand crafted items. For more information call 423-272-7311 or 423-327-2586.
COURTNEY CEMETERY BENEFIT SINGING: at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Church Rd. (St. Clair Community), 7 p.m. Featured singers will include Price’s Grove Singers, Mt. Zion Singers, Abana River Trio, and Mountain Grace. Everyone is invited to attend and support this worthy cause.
GRAY FAMILY REUNION: Laurel Run Park, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Lunch at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish, drink, and lawn chair. Come early, stay late.
4TH SUNDAY NIGHT SINGING: with Joe Williams singing, at Mt. Moriah Freewill Baptist Church. Pastor, Gerald Helton.
Sept. 29
YOUTH SUNDAY: with Youth Preacher, Casey Skelton, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville. Pastor, Dewey Lawson.
HOMECOMING: Choptack Baptist Church, Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. and morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Tecky Hicks bringing the message. Covered dish meal will follow in the fellowship hall for lunch. Everyone is invited to attend. There will not be evening service. Dr. Keith Osborne, Pastor.
Oct. 1
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, 7 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Oct. 5
COUNTRY HAM SUPPER: Hosted by Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge & O.E.S., at the Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge, from 3-7 p.m. $10 a plate, eat in or carry out available. Menu includes: country ham, green beans, slaw, mashed potatoes, biscuits, white and red eye gravy, drinks and dessert. Carry out orders does not include drink.
NATIONAL SOLAR OPEN HOUSE TOUR: 102 Bailey Johnson Road, Rogersville, from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. Take out available.
9th ANNUAL COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Greeneville Farmers Market, The Doak House Museum, 690 Erwin Hwy, from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Va., 4 p.m. Served with delicious sides, homemade desserts, and drinks. Music by Poplar Hill Reunion from 5-7 p.m.
Oct. 6
HOMECOMING: with The Purkey Family and The Mars Family, at Prices Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Rex Morelock, Pastor.
Oct. 7
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at Rogersville City Hall, at 4 p.m.
Oct. 8
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6 p.m.
Oct. 11
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 12
PHIPPS BEND RIVER RUN 10 MILE TRAIL RACE: Phipps Bend, Surgoinsville, at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance, SFTC Trail Series Competition, and SFTC King and Queen Competition.
45 YEAR RHS CLASS OF 1974 REUNION: American Legion Bldg., East Main St., Rogersville, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Cost is $10 per couple in advance or $15 at the door. Meal will be provided, contact by text for further information, Linda Hensley 423-754-7883, Jerry Sullivan 423-754-0518, or George Trent 423-923-3110. Send advance payments (checks) made out to Class of 1974 to Rita Legg, 310 Burem Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857.
FAMILY REUNION: for the Smith, Manis, Kirkpatrick, Hoard, Sexton family, at Holston Electric Cooperative, Rogersville, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. For more information call Bertha at 423-923-5208.
Oct. 19
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Take is available.
Oct. 21
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 22
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Oct. 26
BULLS GAP KIWANIS CLUB FIRST ANNUAL SPAGHETTI SUPPER: at the Bulls Gap Community Center, 139 S. Main St., Bulls Gap, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 couple/ $10 individual, children 4 and under free. See member for details or contact BullsGapKiwanis@gmail.com.
11TH ANNUAL HALLOWEEEN BASH: Greeneville Farmers Market, 690 Erwin Hwy., The Doak House Museum, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Fun for all ages. For more information call 423-639-7616.
Oct. 27
SINGING: with Cross Roads from Maryville, at West View Baptist Church, 151 Marion St., Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Pastor, Dean Buell.
Oct. 29
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 3
SINGING: with Secret Journey, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 4
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 5
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Nov. 8
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 12
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Nov. 16
HAWKINS COUNTY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: at the National Guard Armory, Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Proceeds from HCCSG Booth and Food Sales go to assist cancer patients in Hawkins Co. $50 a spot for vendors, if interested call Hawkins253csgrp@charter.net or Kathy at 423-921-2455, or Teresa at 423-754-3712.
Nov. 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Nov. 22-23
CRAFT SHOW: American Legion Auxiliary Unit-21, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. For Project Serving our Soldiers. For more information call 423-272-6843.
Nov. 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Dec. 8
SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Dec. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
