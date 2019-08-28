PART THREE OF THREE
ROGERSVILLE — As the Review reported in "A new visitor in town: The next steps after discovering William Clark’s 1809 stay in the Rogers Tavern", it was recently discovered that William Clark of the Lewis and Clark Expeditions spent one night in the Rogers Tavern in 1809 along with his wife, Julia, and his nine-month-old son, Meriwether Lewis Clark.
Tennessee’s State Historian, Dr. Carroll Van West has already visited the Rogers Tavern to assess the condition of the building as well as to gather information about its history.
He is currently working on a report about his findings that will be presented to the town as well as to the Lewis and Clark Trust.
Though no official timeline is in place, Rogersville’s Building Inspector, Steve Nelson, hopes to eventually bring the Rogers Tavern back to the way it would have looked when it was first built.
Additionally, Jim Mallory of the Lewis and Clark Trust hopes to extend the reach of the current Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, which is an auto tour route intended to cover the many routes that Lewis and Clark traveled, to include Rogersville. More information about the current auto tour route can be found at https://www.nps.gov/lecl/index.htm.
So, what does this new discovery mean for Rogersville, and what can you do to help?
Labor Day Benefit Concert
As a step towards spreading the word about the historic treasure housed within Rogersville, the Rogersville Heritage Association will be hosting a free concert at 2 p.m. on Labor Day at Crockett Spring Park. Though the event will be free to attend, the RHA will be accepting donations during the event that will go towards the restoration of Rogers Tavern.
They are calling the event Music Monday and hope to make it annual event.
The concert will feature music from The Ball Sisters, who are a local bluegrass group; String Break, who are a local duo that plays classic rock, country and original songs; and Chip McLain, the Dean of Humanities at Walters State Community College who plays bluegrass and country music.
This event is alcohol- and pet-free, with the exception of service dogs.
By enjoying a relaxing Monday at the park, you can be a part of the efforts to spread the word about the new discovery and financially assist in restoring the historic Tavern.
Getting the word out
“The Lewis and Clark Trust has been the national leader in trying to complete the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail for the period of 1803 to 1809,” Mallory said. As part of their outspoken advocacy for historic preservation and research relating to Lewis and Clark, members of the Trust often work with the U.S. Congress and argue the same points presented below.
The Lewis and Clark Trust hopes that adding Rogersville to the official Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail will benefit the area in four specific ways: increasing tourism, preserving the area, promoting the health and wellness of visitors, and providing historical education.
Mallory explained that the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail is beneficial to the nation for numerous reasons, and, through touching on the aforementioned four points, the Trust is able to “touch four different heartbeats when they speak in Congress.”
Increasing Tourism
“Tourism is the sustaining factor in all that we do,” Mallory said. “In the tourist industry, they put it this way: tourism puts heads in beds, bottoms in chairs in restaurants, and gas in car tanks. The tax generated off of those three things alone goes back into the local treasury in Rogersville and Hawkins County and all of the other places along the route.”
Mallory explained that tourism directly correlates to a healthier local economy.
“Tourism would generate considerable tax revenue for Rogersville,” he said. “The money shows up right away in your community.”
The Lewis and Clark Trust doesn’t only want to focus only on domestic tourists, either.
“Every time my wife and I are in the West along the current trail, we run into people who have traveled from other countries,” he said. “That is a major contribution when you have an international traveler come through your town. I bet anyone who travels internationally has the same mentality my wife and I had when we went to Europe: ‘I may not be back here again, I want this souvenir now, so I’ll just buy it.’ So, the dollar volume spent by the international tourist is even greater than the American tourist.”
Preserving the area
By calling national attention to the wealth of history that is housed in Rogersville, the Lewis and Clark Trust hopes that increased efforts will be made to preserve the area. The more attention the area can get, the more likely it is that other entities will be willing to offer financial aid towards preservation.
“You have an extant building in Rogersville that William Clark and his family stayed in,” Mallory said. “You have one of maybe seven places in the United States that is still standing today that they would have stayed in. The Review and the people of Rogersville can be proud of what they’ve got.”
Promoting the health and wellness of visitors
The Lewis and Clark Trust hopes that, by bringing increased attention to the history of Rogersville, more people will go outside and explore it.
“We need to get people out and moving outdoors and off of the devices that we all use today,” Mallory said. “An auto tour route does not have a continuous hiking route, but, people can park their cars when they get to Rogersville. They can get out, walk in the park behind Rogers Tavern (Crocket Creek Park), exercise their legs, breathe fresh air, and move their body around. Then, they are much healthier and more alert when they get back into their car.”
Providing historical education
Lastly, Rogers Tavern can also serve as a way to educate the public about both Lewis and Clark and the history of Rogersville.
“Everyone learns at different paces and in different ways,” Mallory explained. “Some learn in a classroom and some learn in the field and have to have a hands-on experience to really learn.”
Thus, by adding Rogersville as a stop along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, many people will likely visit the building and get a chance to learn about the history of the area in person rather than just on paper or online.
What can citizens of Rogersville do to help?
Mallory explained that he hopes this discovery will prompt locals to both spread the word and learn more about area history.
“My polite challenge to the people of Rogersville is, while Lewis and Clark are my main focus, Rogersville shouldn’t just lock in on 1809,” he said. “Learn about all of the historical people who traveled through Rogersville.”
Mallory went on to explain that, unfortunately, there is often less focus on the women and children of historic times even though they made equal contributions.
“I am a strong believer that too little has been told about the women and the children that traveled those early trails,” he said. “I’ve done four genealogies, and I become frustrated every time I deal with the women in my family, as there is too little written about them — it’s all about the men. The women held some of these journeys together. They traveled all day, took care of an infant in the evening, cooked meals and got up the next morning and did the same thing all over again.”
Additionally, it is important that people spread the word about the new discovery, the renovation project, and the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail.
“I think it is important to get as many interested parties knowledgeable about it as we can because that will give us a lot of momentum,” West said. “Plus, people will perhaps be interested in contributing to it.”
As mentioned above, one of the Trust’s goals is to get the U.S. Congress on board with the project. Rogersvillians can help by spreading the word about the new discovery and this project in an effort to garner Congressman Phil Roe’s support.
“I hope that this project gets the major attention of everyone in Rogersville,” Mallory said. “The people of Rogersville can do more to get Phil Roe’s attention than I can. We’ve been in Washington offices, both in the House and Senate, numbers of times over the past 10 years, but there is not going to be any real commitment unless a constituent of that district (the location of Rogers Tavern) starts bringing the subject up. You can make it happen by bringing it up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.