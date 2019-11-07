ROGERSVILLE — Marcella Ann Gere Shockley, age 64, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Carpenter.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Turnmire and husband, Jeff, of Rogersville; grandchildren, Sydney Turnmire, Kynzie Turnmire, Ryan Turnmire and wife, Whitney, Hailey Qualls and husband, Brandon; and great-granddaughter, Kairi Turnmire.
Visitation hours will be from 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Hancock officiating.
Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Shockley family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.