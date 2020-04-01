ROGERSVILLE — A Whitesburg man who fled from a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy attempting to make a traffic stop due to speeding, ended up facing a litany of other charges.
Deputy Jesse Williams said that on Thursday, March 26, 2020, he observed a black 1996 Ford Ranger traveling at 60mph on Big Springs Road, where the speed limit is 30mph.
When Deputy Williams activated his blue lights, the driver — later identified as Trevor Blane Jones, 24, of Stage Coach Road, Whitesburg — “failed to stop and sped up".
The truck made a turn onto McKinney Chapel Road and then onto SR 66 South, failing to stop at the intersection.
From SR 66, the vehicle turned onto SR 70 South and continued onto Old Persia Road where Williams observed the driver to be driving left of center.
Still in pursuit, Williams said the vehicle continued onto Old Hwy. 70 South and then onto Webster Valley Road, where it was still driving left of the center line.
Eventually, the driver turned onto Tunnell Hill Road and then Burem Road “where he failed to stop for stop sign”, driving into a field where the truck became stuck in the mud.
Williams and Det. Bryan Boggs got Jones out of the vehicle and conducted a search of his past history through the NCIC system.
That search revealed Jones’ drivers license had been revoked out of Hawkins County in August of 2015.
A search of the vehicle turned up, in the driver’s door, a glass pipe “that is commonly used for smoking methamphetamine”.
Williams also found were digital scales in the driver’s side floorboard; seven empty bags “commonly used to store illegal substances” beside the driver’s seat; five small bags that “had green leafy substance in them that appeared to be marijuana” (with an approximate weight of 7.97 grams) laying beside the driver’s seat.
Deputy Bryan Sanders, Williams said, found a rubber pipe in a blue container that was in a black lunch box sitting in the passenger seat and, under the driver’s seat, a silver container wrapped in a white shirt that “contained pills” and a clear, crystal-like substance (weighing .4 grams) “that appeared to be methamphetamine”.
Also found were three and one-half blue-colored pills believed to be Clonazepam, and a half pill, white in color, believed to be Buprenorphine, along with a set of metal knuckles in the lunch box.
Jones was charged with:
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to sell;
• Driving an unregistered vehicle on roadway;
• Violation of financial responsibility law (no insurance);
• Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance;
• Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance;
• Possession of a prohibited weapon;
• Speeding (60mph in a 30mph zone);
• Felony evading by a motor vehicle;
• Failure to obey traffic control device (two counts);
• Driving left of center;
• Driving on a revoked driver license; and,
• Possession of methamphetamine.
Jones was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking and while he was being dressed out, Deputy Sanders was notified by Sgt. Betty Crawford that Jones was found to be in possession of a small bag that contained a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana (weighing 1.04 grams) that was found in his right front pocket.
The discovery added introduction into a penal institution to Jones’ list of other charges.
An arraignment date of March 30 was set for Jones to appear in Sessions Court.
