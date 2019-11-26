CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man who allegedly assaulted his wife last Wednesday was arrested and charged with domestic assault, and being in possession of stolen property — a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan that had been reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.
Hawkins Co. Deputy Hunter Clay Jones said in a report dated Nov. 21, 2019, that about 3 p.m. on the day before, he was dispatched to an address om Isaac Avenue to investigate a report that Richard Edward Barnhill, 50, had allegedly struck his wife, hitting her on the left side of her face.
Jones said he observed the woman’s face to have severe redness.
She told the deputy that Barnhill had fled the scene in a possibly stolen van.
Sgt. Ferguson and Dep. Jones later located the van at 4300 West Stone Drive, in Kingsport.
A check through Central Dispatch’s NCIC — National Crime Information Computer — came back with a positve “hit”, indicating that the van, which bore New Jersey license plates, had been reported stolen from a location in Pennsylvania.
Barnhill was soon located hiding in a bathroom at McDonalds and was placd under arrest for the two charges.
He was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking and the stolen van was towed to the Sheriff’s Office’s impound lot by Hill Top Towing.
Barnhill’s appearance in Sessions Court was set for Nov. 25.
