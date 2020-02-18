MOUNT CARMEL — Jerry Douglas Perry, Sr., age 72, of Mount Carmel, went to Heaven on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
He was born December 29, 1947 in Rogersville. He graduated from Rogersville High School in 1966 and was a letterman on the football and track teams. He graduated from Walters State Community College in 1978 with an A.S. degree in Industrial Engineering and went on to Tusculum College earning his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1980. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany and honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist E-5 in 1967.
He retired after 23 years from IPC/Dennison in 1990 holding many different positions; the last being Assistant Plant Manager for Production at PSC/Dennison in Clinton, SC.
He was a Graphic Arts Teacher at Volunteer High School in 1980/81. He worked for the Tennessee Department of Human Services in the Morristown Call Center and the Hawkins County Office for 10 years.
He was co-owner, with his father, Carl Perry, of Perry’s Printing Company, in Rogersville. He was a member and leader at Hope Community Church in Allendale. He was a music leader at McClouds Baptist Church and West View Baptist Church. Jerry enjoyed singing and playing the guitar and keyboard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Beulah Perry; wife of 38 years, Joyce (Tunnell) Perry; and daughter, Kristy Christian.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Reeves of the home; daughter, Kim David and husband, John, of Social Circle, GA; son, Douglas Perry, of Tarpon Springs, FL; stepson, Jason Phillips, of Blountville; step-daughter, Rozlyn Mohammed and husband, David, of Mount Carmel; nine grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph David, Elizabeth and Alex Christian, Brittney and Gabe Phillips, Brenna and Rachel Mohammed, and Jess Bates; sister, Barbara Sturgeon and husband, Mike, of Rogersville; brothers, Wayne and wife, Wanda, of Rogersville, and Ronnie of Knoxville.
The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, with Rev. Leroy Davis, Rev. Tecky Hicks, Rev. Doug Messer, and Rev. Rip Noble officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.
