MOUNT CARMEL — On a rainy Tuesday morning, numerous area law enforcement departments and life-saving agencies gathered for the third annual TMCI (mass casualty incident) drill at Mount Carmel Elementary School.
“We want to prepare for events that we hope will never happen,” said Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tony Allen at the July 23, 2019 event. “You have to have some kind of basis to know what to do.”
During the event, the group staged an active school shooter situation, practiced their plan of action, and coached participating school system officials in the process. Police officers even used ‘blank’ cartridges to simulate the sounds of gunfire that might be heard during a real-life scenario.
“This event is a very large undertaking for the school system, the emergency management system and for us,” Allen said. “We call anybody who is off duty into the event. There’s a lot of people involved in it — the cities, EMS and fire departments.”
This particular drill involved nearly every law enforcement agency and fire department in the county, Hawkins Co. EMA (Emergency Management Agency), EMS (Emergency Medical Services), and E-911 Dispatch, Church Hill Rescue Squad, TEMA (Tennessee Emergency Management Agency), Mount Carmel Public Works, and numerous members of the Hawkins Co. School system. Law enforcement and fire departments in surrounding counties were also notified of the drill.
“If this had been an actual event, they (surrounding counties) would have sent people,” said Hawkins Co. EMA Director Gary Murrell.
Murrell explained that, for a training exercise of this caliber, it is difficult to plan the event without informing those involved beforehand. Though most law enforcement and fire department members knew the day the event would take place, Murrell explained that only two members knew the exact time.
Participating members of the Hawkins Co. School system, on the other hand, were told they were attending a meeting at Church Hill Intermediate School. They were then bussed to Mount Carmel Elementary School to participate in the drill.
Allen also explained that, in addition to these large-scale trainings that involve numerous departments throughout the county, the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Department conducts an in-house annual active shooter training through which the department has trained inside almost every school in the entire county.
“Since Sheriff (Ronnie) Lawson has been in office, he has provided us with more training than most people in the area get,” Allen said. “We get hands-on experience, and that’s always a good thing. We probably train triple the amount that is actually required by state law. You have to train your staff for any events that could occur.”
Though no one wants to experience an active shooter situation, Allen expressed the importance of being both physically and mentally equipped to handle one.
“We hope that they (those involved in the drill) now feel mentally prepared,” Allen said. “If you’ve never done something, you don’t have any idea of what’s going to happen, and it’s hard for you to have a thought process for it. That’s what any type of training is for – to familiarize yourself with different activities and situations so you will know what to do.”
