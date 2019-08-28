ROGERSVILLE — First Community Bank’s Ashley Lawson is shown presenting a $500 check to Lana Young, Executive Director of the Chip Hale Center, for the 9th Annual Ride Like Hale benefit. All proceeds of the event benefit the Center, which is a United Way Agency. The ride took place on August 17, 2019. FCB President and CEO Tyler Clinch (not pictured) rode a Metric Century bike for 62.1 miles!
