I still fondly remember the first time I ate professionally prepared German food. I was at Gasthaus Edelweiss in Weber City, VA in the 1980s, which is owned by Ingrid and Eddie Carter. Ingrid is from Germany and offers up some fantastic German food. I had read about the restaurant in the newspaper and was anxious to give them a try. I’ve been a huge fan ever since. In fact, this restaurant is right at the top of my favorites.
I had a smoked pork chop, fried potatoes and the oh so delicious purple cabbage. I’ve been back a number of times and had schnitzel every time. If you’re a fan of German food, you might want to give them a try, but check to see when they’re open. Their hours are very limited and sometime they require reservations. Their phone number is 276-386-3724.
There’s also a German restaurant in downtown Johnson City by the name of Freiberg’s. I haven’t eaten there, but my son has. He says it’s every bit as good as Gasthaus. It’s located on Main Street.
At one time when my Uncle Charlie Lawson was doing family history research (before the computer age), he thought that we were mostly of German descent on the Lawson side. He later found we were of Scotch/Irish descent on both the Sutton and Lawson sides of the family.
My brother had his DNA checked through Ancestry and it does show a small amount of eastern European descent along with our Scotch/Irish and English descent. So maybe there’s a reason for my love of German food!
When, where and what did those German immigrants bring to this country?
The first German immigrants arrived at the Jamestown settlement in Virginia in 1608. By 1832, over 10,000 German immigrants had come to the United States, bringing with them typical foods of their native land. Today, the ancestors of those immigrants still enjoy those traditional foods. In addition, the foods have been absorbed into America’s food culture as well.
What are some of those foods those Germans brought to our country?
First of all, there’s their German potato salad. Contrary to what some believe, there is no single “traditional” recipe for a German potato salad. German immigrant women each had their own way of making it, starting with cooked potatoes. Other ingredients include bacon, cabbage, broth and mustard, depending on individual taste.
Another food that was brought by the Germans is Frankfurter Wurstchen. Frankfurter Wurstchen was a thin sausage, smoked and made from pork. Today it’s known as the “hot dog,” and is sold everywhere in various forms and flavorings.
The most recognizable food brought by German immigrants is sauerkraut or “sour cabbage.” Sauerkraut is a green cabbage sliced very thin, and then fermented.
One food that you may not recognize as a German food is pretzels. German pretzels are formed into a large twist, then baked to a brown crisp outer crust, leaving the inside soft. When the immigrants brought this typical German food to America, it quickly became a favorite snack that sold at fairs and shops nationwide.
As for desserts, there’s a long list of those. Among the most popular is the Schwarzwalder Kirschtorte (Black Forest cake) and apple strudel. I’ve had both of these made like they should be at Gasthaus. Delicious!!
My favorites of all the German foods that I’ve tried are schnitzel and the purple cabbage. They are such a fine combination.
Some might argue that schnitzel is Austrian and not German, but its origins are actually Italian. (Surprise, surprise, my favorite German food is really Italian!)
This controversy hasn’t stopped the breaded and fried meat cutlets to become popular everywhere in Germany, however. While the Austrian or Vienna schnitzel is by law only made with veal, the German version is made with tenderized pork or turkey and had become a staple in most traditional restaurants.
Vienna schnitzel is served plain, whereas the Germans love to ladle a variety of sauces over their schnitzel. Jagerschnitzel comes with mushroom sauce, zigeunerschnitzel with bell pepper sauce, and rahmschnitzel is served with a creamy sauce.
As for that purple cabbage I mentioned, it’s simply chopped or finely sliced purple cabbage cooked with some vinegar, sugar, and sometimes apples and or raisins. I can’t express how delicious this is. You can buy this in a jar in some grocery stores, and that’s pretty darn good. Try looking at Big Lots for this.
I have a cookbook which I bought at a local yard sale many, many years ago. The title is Dr. Oetker German Home Cooking. It’s a very old cookbook. It has a few pages missing, so I’m unsure of the exact publication date, but I think it’s the 1930s. It’s the real deal.
My sister-in-law who was first married to a German has the same cookbook and swears by it. She can make some excellent German food.
I’m giving you three of my favorite recipes from this cookbook, and I can assure you they are all excellent. They’re also pretty simple to prepare.
As always, enjoy!
Wiener Schnitzel
4 pork or veal cutlets
salt
1 level tablespoon plain flour
1 egg
1 ½ ounces breadcrumbs (I like to use the Italian seasoned ones in the grocery store)
2 ounces fat
1 slightly heaped tablespoon plain flour for browning
½ pint water.
Beat the cutlets until fairly thin, salt and dip first in the flour, then in the beaten egg and lastly in the breadcrumbs. Fry on both sides in hot fat until brown.
Add the flour to the fat and brown. Add the water and cook until the gravy is smooth.
Frying time: pork cutlets 10-15 minutes; veal cutlets 8-10 minutes
Purple or Red Cabbage
2 1/4 pounds red cabbage
4 ounces fat, lard or grease dripping
1 large onion
a bay leaf
some cloves (optional)
salt
2 tablespoons vinegar
1/4 pint water
3 or 4 sour apples (such as Granny Smith)
sugar
salt
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon cold water
Remove the coarse outer leaves, cut into four sections, remove the hard core, wash and shred finely. Melt the fat, add the diced onion and fry until pale yellow. Add the cabbage and cook for a short time. Add the bay leaf and cloves, the salt, vinegar, water and the sliced apples. Cook until tender.
Season to taste with sugar and salt and thicken the cooking liquid with the cornstarch blended with the water.
Cooking time; 1-1 ½ hours
Fried Potatoes
2 1/4 pounds potatoes
4 ounces fat
1 onion
salt
Wash the potatoes thoroughly and boil in their skins. Peel them as soon as they are done. When cold, slice, then fry with the finely chopped onion in the hot fat until browned. Sprinkle with salt.
Boiling Time: 20-30 minutes
Frying time: about 10 minutes.
