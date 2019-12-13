Legacy Wine and Spirits hosts Ribbon Cutting

Downtown Rogersville – Legacy Wine and Spirits, which is located at 212 E Washington Street, Rogersville, hosted a Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, Dec. 11 with the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce.
Legacy Wine and Spirits, formerly Mary’s Spirit and Fine Wines, opened for business on Oct. 3 in their downtown location. The owners of Legacy Wine and Spirits are Earline Egbert, Katherine Egbert Lecker and Jimmy Egbert. Jimmy manages the day-to-day business of the store, and you’ll often find him most every day of the week working with customers, helping them find the right selection for the right occasion.
“Our family is proud to be a part of the downtown Rogersville business community, and we look forward to many years of bringing choices to the residents of Hawkins County,” said Jimmy Egbert. “It’s an exciting time in downtown Rogersville and great to see people out and about with the revitalization of our downtown area with new eateries and entertainment options.”
Legacy Wine and Spirits offers a wide variety of wines, bourbons, whiskeys, craft beers and more. The Egberts have been working hard to listen to their customers, building their inventory based on customer demand.
“If we don’t have it, we can get it — just ask,” says Jimmy Egbert.
Jimmy’s previous experience in the wine and spirits industry includes management of restaurants which provide on premise liquor by the drink as well as working side-by-side with Thomas Carter, owner of B & B Package Store in Kingsport, TN. Because of the great support of his family and encouragement and guidance from Thomas, Jimmy states this new endeavor is off to a great start.
“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Earline Egbert, owner. Jim & Earline Egbert own the building which also houses their printing company East TN Printing, which they have owned and operated for 25 years.
“I’m proud to continue my parent’s entrepreneurial spirit in Rogersville and it’s nice to be business neighbors with my dad,” said Jimmy. “My daughter Jalyn is also here today, bringing together three generations of Egberts! It’s a true Legacy and I couldn’t be more proud!”
Legacy Wine and Spirits is open Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, or to place a special order, call (423) 293-3130 or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
