SNEEDVILLE — Earlier this month, Donelson First Baptist Church provided Christmas for 25 families and 50 children insuring these families will enjoy a great holiday together.
There’s an old saying, “it takes a community”. In Hancock County, sometimes it does take a larger group of people to insure that needs are met.
Donelson First Baptist Church, in middle Tennessee, partners with The Shepherd’s Corner, in Sneedville, to insure that every child has a good Christmas and every family a good traditional Christmas meal together.
This is just one example of several ministry or mission efforts that take place in December as well as throughout the year to serve our neighbors here in the county. Ministries are grateful that some of these outside church groups have taken notice of resident families Hancock County. These outside groups funnel tens of thousands of dollars through events and give-a-ways each year serving residents through the county.
On behalf of all those served, The Shepherd’s Corner expresses genuine thanks for the groups that stretch dollars for families being served!
