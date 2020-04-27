ROGERSVILLE — Barbara Joanne (Elkins) Barker, age 66, a lifelong resident of Rogersville, Tennessee, was born on August 24, 1953, in the family home. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends and went to be with Jesus on April 25, 2020, after an extended illness.
Joanne was a graduate of Bulls Gap High School in 1971. She retired from Medical Associates of Rogersville, where she worked in Medical Administration.
She was a member of Hope Community Church and regularly attended services at Hope at the Gap.
She enjoyed softball, traveling, camping, crafting, playing cards, and spending time with family. She loved to entertain at any time of the year, but most especially at her annual Easter Parties. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to so many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Opal Elkins, and brother, Ronnie Elkins.
She is survived by her son, Scott Barker and his wife, Terri; her beloved granddaughters, Kelli and Lilli; her son, Kevin Elkins and his wife, Amanda; her beloved grandsons, Alexander, Noah, and Luke, all of Rogersville; her brother, Dr. Larry Elkins (Cheri) of Newland, North Carolina; brother, Stan Elkins (Patty) of Spruce Pine, North Carolina; sister, Linda Markham (Kelly) of Rogersville; brother, Rick Elkins (Trisha) of Clearwater, Florida; sister, Brenda Smith (Dave); sister, Donna Elkins; and sister, Ronda Fields (Tim), all of Rogersville; close friends and sisters in spirit, Sheila Parker (Lee) of Morristown, and Pat Mullins of Rogersville, and their families; numerous nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Liberty Presbyterian Church/Community Cemetery on Highway 113, near St. Clair.
Services will be officiated by Rev. Rip Noble. Special music will be provided by Rick Elkins. Interment will follow. Due to the current national pandemic conditions and regulations, there will not be a traditional receiving of friends at the Funeral Home; however, a Celebration of Life for Joanne will be planned at a later date.
The family would like to pay special thanks to Joanne’s caregivers from Amedisys Hospice, Callie and Jessica, as well as to Jamie Tackett, who provided her amazing in-home care and comfort. She loved you.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a memorial contribution to Camp Hope, a free summer camp provided by Hope Community Church. Memorial Contributions may be sent to: Camp Hope c/o: Hope Community Church, 4163 Highway 11W, Rogersville, TN, 37857.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
