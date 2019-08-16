ROGERSVILLE — A very short agenda greeted members of the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen at their Aug. 13, 2019 meeting.
City Recorder Glenn Hutchens reported that the town has been approved for a $40,000 grant to install WiFi service that would cover the entire downtown district, from about Cross Flower Shop on the east portion of Main Street, to about Armstrong Road on the west side.
The project includes a $28,000 grant and will require a “match” from the town of about $12,000.
Hutchens said the town is working with First Tennessee Development District on the project and that, depending on how bids come in, the cost to the town might be less than the $12,000 projected.
A motion to advertise for bids was approved unanimously.
Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker reported that the annual Motorcycle Cruise In will happen Saturday, Aug. 24 in downtown.
The board approved a request from Sheldon Livesay and Billy Ray Courtney to use the Courtyard on the Square on Friday, Aug. 16 for a time of prayer for the ongoing East Tennessee Awakening tent revival that is underway on the west side of Rogersville.
Because city attorney William Phillips will be out of town on Sept. 10, which would have been the next regularly scheduled meeting date for the Parks and Recreation Board, Water Board, and Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board voted to move those meetings back one day, to Monday, Sept. 9, at the usual times (6 p.m. for Parks, 6:30 p.m. for Water, and 7 p.m. for BMA).
