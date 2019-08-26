WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) will host the 10th Annual Military Service Academy Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Kingsport Center for Higher Education in Kingsport.
Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m.
Congressman Roe's staff will assist those interested in applying for any U.S. Service Academy. Those who attend will have an opportunity to speak with representatives from the United States Air Force Academy, United States Coast Guard Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy, United States Military Academy, United States Naval Academy & Army, Navy and Air Force ROTC.
Tennessee residents between the ages of 17 and 23 may apply to any of the four service academies if they meet eligibility requirements in leadership, physical aptitude, scholarship and character.
The four service academies are the Military Academy at West Point, New York; the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland; the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.
Tennesseans interested in being nominated to one of the four Academies for the Class of 2024 should apply by November 1, 2019. The nomination packet can be found on the Congressman’s website.
“Our nation's service academies provide an excellent education to qualified young men and women who want to serve their country,” said Roe. “It is inspiring each year to see young people in our state who want to serve, and I encourage those interested to apply. I look forward to recommending some of our state's best and brightest students again this year.”
Roe will make nominations to the academies of the most qualified candidates by Dec. 31, 2019.
Applicants are encouraged to submit applications to the First Congressional District Office as well as the offices of Senators Alexander and Blackburn to better their chances of receiving a nomination.
The academies will make the final decision on acceptance and announce appointments next spring.
Interested applicants should contact Roe’s office at (423) 247-8161 or e-mail Tracie.OHara@mail.house.gov.
