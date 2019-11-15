ROGERSVILLE — Dallas Mowell, age 74, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his residence.
He was retired from AFG.
Mr. Mowell was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Helen Elizabeth Mowell; parents, Hale and Lucinda Ward Mowell; sisters, Mabel Figgins, Nina Moore and Joyce Jones; brothers, Heskel, Herman, Michael, Larry and Ralph Mowell.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Mowell, Rocky Mowell and fiancée', Krystal Mathes, all of Rogersville; grandchildren, Autumn Shay Lord and husband, Jim of Weaverville, NC, Brittni Morgan Seal and husband, Dylan, Mallory Mowell all of Rogersville; great-grandchildren, Brayden Mowell, Hayes Lord and Bryson Seal; sisters, Barbara Bass of Kingsport and Linda Barton of Surgoinsville; special friend, Donna Hartley; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Heath Elkins and Rev. Code Miley officiating. Burial will follow in the Mowell Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Mowell family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.