ROGERSVILLE — Una Faye Lawson, age 51, of Rogersville, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 following a lengthy illness.
She was a member of Old Spruce Pine Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Ann Baker.
Una is survived by her loving father, Sammy Baker; sister, Sandy Henry and husband Scottie; brother, Tim J. Lovin and girlfriend, Kim Bunch; niece, Ashley Henry; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 12 noon till 1 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., Friday, at Baker Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
