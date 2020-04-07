ROGERSVILLE — 2 Timothy 4:7 ... “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
Ronald Lee Collins, 69, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital.
Ronald was a child of God and loved the Lord with all his heart and loved telling others about Jesus. He spent many hours farming and checking his cows. Ronald always loved telling jokes and making people smile.
He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend, Linda Collins; parents, Eugene and Molissie Royston Collins; and sisters, Geraldine Collins, Patricia Sluder, and Janice Chavez.
Ronald is survived by his daughters, Becky Lane (Rocky), Lori Lane (Jerry), Maggie Parsons (John), Jennifer Frazier (Charlie), Lisa Miller and Kim Green; son, Jerry Miller; grandchildren, Brandy Miller (Matt Hopson), Colt and Emily Miller, Autumn Poteat (Adam), Jenna Wilcox, Matt Miller, Bailey Lowery, Josh and Corrie Lane, Jacob Lane, Joseph Lane, Whitney and Alex Nutting, Zach Lane, Bethany and Rachel Frazier, Chelsea and Derik Linger, Mason and Annie Parsons; great grandchildren, Caleb, Cameron, Cheyenne, Archer, Noah, Rynn, Aubrey, Elyza, Sylas, Abram, and Emerlee; brother, Kenneth Collins.
Due to the state restrictions of COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held for the family on Saturday, April 11, 2020 with Bro. Lee Knowles officiating. To view the service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and click on his obituary page at 12 p.m. on Saturday and it will be below the obituary. If you are not able to watch the service at noon, it will be uploaded by 9 a.m., on Sunday, April 12.
A military memorial service will be held at a later date.
