ROGERSVILLE — Peggy Sue Crittenden Brown, born August 10, 1954, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
She was a member of Bible’s Chapel Church.
She became an LPN in 1978, an RN in 1985, and was employed at Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System for 26 years.
She loved horses and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert Calvin and Eva Blanche Crittenden; brother, Perry Cecil Crittenden; and sister, Penny Gail Haun.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Johnny Hoss Brown; daughters, Crystal Seals and Dazi Brown; stepdaughters, Debbie (Don) Hill and Sandy (Dave) Roach; brother and sister-in-law, Marg and Charles Hughes; grandchildren, Noah, Nia and Nash Seals, Tyler Roach, Spencer Roach, Candice Whitson, Casie Wilson, Casha Mayberry; sisters, Patsy (Carol) Trent, Polly (Jimmy) Hartman, Pansy Hannah; brothers, Porter (Tammi) Crittenden, Phil (Mitzi) Crittenden; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Gary and Perry Crittenden, Heath Hughes, Keith Hughes, Chris Hughes, and Eric Haun.
The family would like to give a special thanks to John Calvin Horner, Amedysis Hospice, and all the staff of Morristown Hamblen Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m., with Rev. Phil Crittenden officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Courtney Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.