ATTICA, Indiana — Mary Lynn (Lee) Gibson, 76, formerly of Attica, IN, and who had been residing in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 5:46 a.m. in the I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, at Lafayette, Indiana, following a brief illness.
Mary was born in Whitesburg, Tenn., on March 25, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Charles N. and Nellie (Collins) Lee.
On July 18, 1960, Mary married Walter H. Gibson in Sneedville, TN. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2009. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Lee and Dorothy Crouch along with two brothers, James Thomas Lee and Jackie Charles Lee.
Mary leaves behind two children, Kaye (John) Taylor and Steve (Kathy) Gibson, both of Warren County, IN; her three grandchildren, Amanda Gibson, Tim (Jennifer) Taylor and Matt (Kayla) Taylor; along with eight great-grandchildren, Matthew, Hannah, Addison, Jocelyn, Isaac, twins Elijah and Alexis Taylor, and Cyrus Leonard. She is also survived by her sister, Wilma Kesterson, of White Pine, TN; two brothers, Otis Lee, Saint Clair, TN and Richard (Donna) Lee, Russellville, TN; sisters-in-law, Betty Price, Dot (Jim) Klepper and Kathleen Hensley, all of Rogersville, TN; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was formerly employed with Rostone, in Lafayette, for more than 20 years, retiring in 1997. Mary loved to cook and spend time with her family and friends. She never missed a chance to tell anyone about her family and grandchildren whom she was ver proud of. Those that knew her will surely remember her for her generosity. She never missed a chance to make baby quilts for people in the community she met. All the children in the neighborhood would always come to visit as she kept the freezer stocked with ice cream for them at all times. Her quick wit was matched by no one and would smile with an ornery grin at jokes she told. She was often called a “Pistol” by those whom she knew. Her infectious humor will be missed by all.
Visitation hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., in the funeral home chapel ,with Pastor Charles Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Courtney Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Courtney Cemetery, C/O Carmel Maddox, P.O. Box 187, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Gibson family.
