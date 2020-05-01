PART TWO
When a crisis, like COVID-19, attacks us, it is critical to control the things we can amid the chaos. Our communities are currently facing unknown challenges. Even as we make the slow return towards normal life, there will be obstacles to overcome.
Financial coaches from Lakeway Financial Opportunity Center, a financial empowerment program of Clinch-Powell, have put together information to assist you with addressing the concerns that are arising as a result of the COVID-19 situation, particularly the financial impact this will have.
Lakeway FOC provides services that are so needed during this time: Financial Guidance, Job Coaching, and access to resources.
Clinch-Powell has been a leader for 30 years in assisting individuals, families, and communities during times of need, and we will continue to serve you through this difficult time. Lakeway FOC is in partnership with Rural LISC.
Dealing with loss of employment
Our coaches are standing on the front line to help you. Many companies are reducing hours or laying off employees right now. Should you ride this out on unemployment? Should you take another job?
These are not easy decisions to make. Unemployment is helpful when jobs are lost, but it only pays a fraction of what you were earning in most cases. The answer to this question depends on many things: your expenses, debt, skill set, location, etc.
Lakeway Area FOC has staff dedicated to career development and strategy building in tough times. Let our career coach help you evaluate your decisions. As an official American Job Center Partner, we can help you with job search and the unemployment process.
Take advantage of available resources
Many groups and organizations are offering assistance right now, and the coaches in our FOC are ready to help you navigate those resources.
The Government will soon be offering relief packages, and you may have just received a tax refund. Deciding how you will deploy those limited resources right now is one of the most important decisions you will make.
With so many “programs” being discussed in the media it is difficult to know what is real and who qualifies for what. And there are always scammers trying to take advantage of those in need! Part of the Lakeway FOC’s services include resource linkage.
Building on Clinch-Powell's 30 years of community and government partnerships, we can help you navigate and access resources available to you. Let us help you take out some of the guesswork in what is already a stressful time.
Tax filing and refunds
FOC coaches want you to know that there are a few critical things to be aware of regarding tax refunds.
First of all, if you have filed and are anticipating a refund, or have already received one, the best course of action is to use the funds cautiously. A tax refund is a good opportunity to build a financial cushion in any circumstance, but now more than ever being cautious with how you use the funds is critical. Being strategic with what you pay and what you save can make a difference in how you weather the upcoming weeks and months.
Our coaches can help you determine the best course of action in using your funds to create more security in this uncertain time.
A second thing to be aware of is that you need to file your taxes as soon as possible if you have not already done so. The IRS has extended the deadline for filing until July 15, but as the Coronavirus crisis continues, the IRS will become more and more inundated with challenges.
Getting your return in earlier could make a difference, and may even impact how quickly you are able to receive any stimulus relief funds that you may be eligible for.
If you are concerned about payment owed to the IRS that you cannot afford due to recent loss of income, the best course of action is to contact a tax professional who can assist you with possibly filing for a payment deferment or setting up a plan. For official information on the IRS’s policies and procedures during this time visit IRS.gov. For guidance on using your tax refund to help navigate these troubled times, contact one of our FOC coaches.
Avoid fast cash and predatory lending
Predatory lending is any lending practice that imposes unfair or abusive loan terms on a borrower. Outrageous fees and punitive high interest rates set a trap for vulnerable borrowers.
In times of crisis turning to “fast cash” and other quick and easy high cost financial solutions often seems like the best choice. Sometimes it seems likes the only choice. It isn’t. There is always a better way.
Financial Opportunity Center coaches can help you find that better way. We work with so many people who have been caught in the trap of high cost lending. It never makes things better. It always causes more difficulties just around the corner.
The report, "Fighting Predatory Lending in Tennessee," reported that Tennessee had the most predatory lenders in the country in 2017 with more than 1,200 locations across 89 of the state's 95 counties.
Demand for payday loans is huge. Payday lenders or check cashers, which charge annual interest rates up to 600% are used by more than 12 million Americans, according to the Pew Research Center.
There are other more affordable resources, especially as organizations and agencies across the state step up to offer help.
Let us help you avoid the trap.
For more information on any of these topics, call 865-828-5927 or email elizabeth@clinchpowell.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.