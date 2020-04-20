SURGOINSVILLE — Jason Wayne Barrett, of Surgoinsville, passed into eternity with our Jesus on Friday, April 17, 2020. He had 41 fun filled years of life, all because two people fell in love.
Jason was loved by his wife of 19 years, Laura Barrett; daughter, Leah Barrett, and son, Patrick Barrett. He was also deeply loved by his parents, Phil and Jeanette Barrett; brother, Shannon Barrett; niece, Hanna Barrett; nephew, Harley Burchfield; and devoted friend, Joey Williams.
He will be sadly missed by numerous family members and friends all over East Tennessee.
A celebration of Jason's life will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at the home of Phil and Jeanette Barrett, 1869 Hickory Cove Road, Surgoinsville, TN 37873, at any time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.