SNEEDVILLE — “That is one mighty fine trailer!” a smiling Hancock Co. Sheriff Brad Brewer said last Friday morning when he and Deputy Eric Scott were presented with the custom-made piece of heavy-duty equipment, custom designed, built and donated to the law enforcement agency by Kiefer Manufacturing and Sales, LLC, of Sneedville.
The Sheriff and his staff initiated their 2020 Safe Streets Campaign to promote public awareness of the effects of individuals driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, Deputy Scott told the Eagle.
“The Sheriff’s Office has been partnering with businesses to obtain grant funding and donations for essential equipment needed for law enforcement personnel,” Scott said.
One of the major components of the Safe Streets Campaign is conducting roadside checkpoints that help detect impaired drivers. In conjunction with those operations, deputies have to transport an assortment of traffic control cones, portable lights, and even a small generator for night-time checkpoints. When word got out that the office needed a trailer to store and haul the equipment in, David Greene and the staff at Kiefer Manufacturing and Sales stepped up to make it happen.
“Just glad we could be of service,” Greene said in presenting the trailer to Sheriff Brewer and Deputy Scott.
The trailer, which is valued at more than $7,500, is “very much appreciated and will get lots of use,” Brewer said.
Kiefer Manufacturing and Sales, LLC, is located at 2272 Back Valley Road, in Sneedville, and builds high-quality stock trailers for the agricultural industry and provides a custom-design and build service for trailers in all industries, including agriculture, law enforcement, gas fueling tanks for field work, as well as various other custom-design builds.
The company’s high-quality trailer work is well-known across the U.S. and Canada.
“I can’t begin to say how much this means to us,” Brewer said.
In addition to Kiefer Manufacturing and Sales, LLC, other 2020 Safe Streets Campaign donors include:
• Discount Auto;
• First Century Bank;
• Farm Bureau Insurance;
• M.A.D.D;
• Greene’s Tractor Company, LLC;
• Hancock County Farmers Co-Op;
• Harrison Farm and Home Supply;
- • Protect 1LLC;
• Summers Taylor Concrete, and,
• Value RX Pharmacy.
Local citizens, businesses, industries, churches, or non-profit groups who would like to make a donation of any amount to the campaign may contact Sheriff Brewer or Deputy Scott at the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.