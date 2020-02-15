SNEEDVILLE — An attentive crowd of 16 visitors were present for the Feb. 13, 2020, meeting of the Board of Education to find out more about how the search for a new Director of Schools for Hancock County is proceeding.
Present for the 7 p.m. meeting were current Director Tony Seal, Jack Mullins, Chairman, Third District; David Jones, Vice Chairman, Sixth District; Carl Reed, Second District; Hugh Kyle Livesay, Jr., Fourth District; Jeff Stapleton, Fifth District; and Freddie Mullins, Seventh District. Due to an unexpected conflict, First District BOE member Dennis Holt participated in the meeting via a cellphone on speaker.
Seal, who has served in the Director's role for almost five years, advised the Board at its Dec. 5, 2019 meeting that he would not be seeking an extension of his current two-year contract which expires on June 30, 2020.
What those in attendance learned was that a total of six applicants who met the BOE’s qualifications will be interviewed for the position over a two-day period, Feb. 27 and 28, in no particular order:
• Joshua Fleenor;
• Charlotte Mullins;
• Brian Greene;
• Greg Marion;
• Michael Belcher; and,
• Byron Booker.
A motion to that effect was made by BOE members Freddie Mullins and Jeff Stapleton and approved unanimously.
Interviews will take place over the two nights beginning at 6 p.m., with three applicants each evening, at one-hour intervals, with each person’s interview lasting from 30-45 minutes.
It was agreed that, with so much flu-like and other sickness going through the community, if any of those persons had a legitimate conflict with either of the two dates, the Board would try to work with them to accommodate any unforeseen emergencies.
Board members, meantime, will be working to come up with a list of standardized questions that will be asked of all applicants.
Seal was asked by the board to notify the six candidates and schedule time slots for their interviews.
It was pointed out, during open discussion, by The Hancock Co. Eagle’s Editor/Publisher that BOE policy stipulates that all interviews of persons for the Director of Schools job must be open to the public, which means that any interested person can attend, but, as BOE member Freddie Mullins added, according to the policy, only BOE members will be allowed to ask questions or make comments during those interviews.
“As Mr. Campbell pointed out, anyone can attend those interview sessions,” Chairman Jack Mullins agreed. “I want to make sure that everybody understands what we do is over and above the top of the table.”
The BOE will hold a special-called work session on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. to discuss any last-minute details for the interview sessions later that week.
In other matters at the 7 p.m. meeting, the board:
• Approved unanimously several routine budget amendments as presented by Seal, including:
A. The receipt of a U trust mini grant in the amount of $2,190, that must be spent directly on students. A plan must be put into place by March 1 as to how that money will be spent;
B. An Appalachian Junior Musicians grant of $1,800;
C. A $10,000 ACES grant;
D. A $80,000 seat belt grant that will allow safety restraints to be installed on two older buses and the three new buses the county is expecting soon;
E. A $50,000 grant for use toward the purchase of two new propane-fueled buses; and
F. $7,044 in federal dollars the system has received for staff development.
• A motion by BOE members Freddie Mullins and Carl Reed, at the request of Rev. Alonzo Collins, was approved to lease for a 30-day period in September, 2020, a tract of land behind the High School that is used each year as a site for a youth crusade.
• At the request of Seal, approved on a motion by BOE members David Jones and Freddie Mullins, a bid from Central States Buses for the purchase of two new, propane-fueled buses that a $50,000 grant will help pay for.
Seal said that the system will end up getting a total of seven new buses, largely through grant funds.
In the first grant awards, Hancock County received $317,000 for three new buses — which should be delivered in February — he said, and $50,000 in the most recent round of funding.
“We have another proposal in, which we haven’t heard from, for the last two buses, and hopefully we will get that too,” he added.
The pad for the propane fuel storage tanks and pump has been set, Seal said.
“All we need is to put the safety poles around them and get electricity to them and we’ll be ready to go in another week or so,” he said.
BOE member Freddie Mullins said that, from a “cleaner air” point of view, exhaust fumes from the new propane-fueled buses will be considerably more healthier for students.
“Where our buses park in front of the school, especially during the winter time, they are sitting there running, and this propane will be a lot cleaner from an air quality standpoint than diesel-powered buses sitting there running right next to the school,” he said. “Anytime the doors are opened, those diesel fumes get sucked right up into our schools. That’s really why we are getting this grant money, cleaner air.”
Seal explained that a lawsuit settlement between the State of Tennessee and the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, regarding the auto maker’s alleged falsifying of documents relating to clean air standards with its vehicles, resulted in millions of dollars being set aside to help schools purchase new, propane-powered buses, which are better for the environment, typically require less maintenance and repair work, and operate on fuel that is cheaper than diesel.
“For us to get $450,000 to buy buses, folks, that’s huge for us here,” Seal said. “We’ve got the best fleet of buses in the state and when we get these extra seven we’re really going to be in good shape.”
Seal asked for approval to use a separate $80,000 grant to install seat belts on two current buses and the three new buses.
“This is a separate pot of (grant) money,” Seal said. “If a bus costs $90,000, we get to take $10,000 off that cost because we have grant money to pay for seat belts.”
• Seal recognized the Hancock Co. FFA Public Speaking team that recently brought home four first-place ribbons from District Competition.
The team is now headed for Regionals, he said.
BOE Chairman Mullins thanked the Eagle for printing a photo of the team on the front page of the paper’s Feb. 7, 2020 edition.
• In connection to the aforementioned ACES grant, Seal said that the $65,000 in funding will be used again to fund a position at the Elementary School working with adverse childhood problems, offering incentives for field trips, and other things to encourage attendance.
• BOE member Jones said that the Reflex Program in the third grade math program at HCES has propelled those students into the Top Five statewide.
“We got a grant to do that, too,” he said.
• The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is March 5 at 7 p.m.
Work session
During the 6 p.m. work session, which was attended by BOE members Jack Mullins, Jones, Livesay, Freddie Mullins, Reed, Stapleton, Director of Schools Seal, Director of School applicants Greg Marion and Josh Fleenor, and several members of the community, Chairman Mullins said that one late application had been received by Seal one day after the Jan. 30, 2020 deadline.
In addition, he said that applicants Fleenor and Marion had provided additional documentation to show that they each have the three years of supervisory experience as required by BOE policy as one of four specific eligibility requirements to apply for the job.
Freddie Mullins said he wanted to make it clear that neither of those two applicants had been rejected, or were “out of consideration”, for the post, just that they had been given time until the board’s next meeting to provide proof that they did, in fact, possess the experience that the policy requires.
As for the late application, Seal said that the applicant said that he emailed it the week of Jan. 24.
“But I did not receive it on my email until Jan. 31,” Seal said.
Freddie Mullins said that if the application wasn’t in Seal’s possession, or in the Central Office by the noon, Jan. 30, deadline, then it should not be accepted.
BOE Vice Chair Jones, who had also submitted an application for the Director’s job, said that he received a letter informing him that he was out of consideration for the post.
“You made the statement, ‘can’t be out (of consideration) until we have a meeting’,” Jones said.
“We couldn’t vote that night,” Mullins said of the work session discussion.
“So, when was that voted, to send me a letter to tell me I was ‘out’?” Jones wanted to know.
“It wasn’t voted,” Mullins replied.
“But you said we couldn’t be ‘out’ (of consideration) until we had a meeting,” Jones continued. “I got a letter. So when did we vote for that? Show me that in the minutes.”
Chairman Mullins said that, as he recalled, the board members present for the work session on Feb. 6 (which Jones did not attend) agreed that, “the people that did not meet the qualifications, education, lack of experience, whatever the reason was, that we would notify those people that they were not eligible to continue in our process”.
“You did not have the authority to do that without a full board meeting,” Jones said.
Some board members then commented that it was their understanding that no one would be excluded from the process until a full board meeting was held.
“What that letter was actually supposed to have said, was that you had until our next meeting time, to state those qualifications, including you,” Freddie Mullins said to Jones. “But, if you still want to be in the running then I’m suggesting something here, you need to get your resignation and turn it into this board and we will consider you for that just like we would anybody else.”
The application of Jones, who is a 30-year+ member of the BOE, as well as a former teacher in the system, was questioned at the Feb. 6 work session due to apparent conflicts with state law and BOE policies, as well as the fact that Jones’ resume did not indicate that he possesses a master’s degree nor that he has the stipulated three years of experience in school administration.
Jones attached to his application copies of two Tennessee Attorneys General opinions from the 1980s which indicate that “there is no statutory or constitutional prohibition” against a sitting school board member from being named as Superintendent of Schools, opinions that apparently are at odds with the HCBOE’s own policies and, according to a staff member with the Tennessee School Boards Association, current state law.
Although state law requires a Director of Schools to possess only a baccalaureate degree, local boards may set the educational, and other, criteria for employment at higher standards.
According to the BOE’s policy regarding “Qualifications and Duties of the Director of Schools”, adopted April 12, 2018, persons seeking the position in Hancock County must have:
1. A professional educator’s license;
2. A master’s degree in education with a preference for a doctorate degree;
3. Three years of successful experience in school administration; and,
4. Such other qualifications as the board deems desirable.
The HCBOE’s policy entitled “Director of Schools Recruitment and Selection”, dated June 4, 2015, states:
“A board member may not apply for or in any other way be considered for the position of director of schools.”
The HCBOE’s policy entitled, “Board Member Conflict of Interest”, adopted April 9, 2015, includes the provision that:
“A board member shall not be directly interested in any contract in which the Board may be interested.”
In an email dated Jan. 21, 2020, a copy of which was provided during the work session to board members and the Eagle, TSBA’s Director of Policy and Staff Attorney Jennifer White wrote the following, which Chairman Mullins asked BOE member Freddie Mullins to read aloud:
“Regarding the board member who intends to apply for the position of director, state law and current board policy prevent board members from being considered for this (‘No member of any local board of education shall be eligible for election as a teacher or any other position under the board carrying with it any salary or compensation’, TCA 49-2-203(a)(1)(D); see also board policy 5.801 stating, ‘A board member may not apply for or in any other way be considered for the position of director of schools.’) As a result, there would not be an issue with declining to include that board member’s application with the others for consideration because he is not eligible to apply for the position under board policy 5.801.”
One board member commented that if Jones’ application doesn’t meet the standards as set forth, or if he, himself, no longer wanted his name in consideration for the position, “then this needs to be over”.
Chairman Mullins, however, said, “this is not over”, adding that, according to the information provided by TSBA, and from reviewing the BOE’s policies, it appears that Jones may have violated state law and school board policies by submitting an application while being a current member of the board. In addition, he said, Jones — according to his application — does not possess the required level of education nor the three years of administrative experience.
“You (Jones) violated state law, you violated school board policy, that you helped create, and you violated school (board) code of ethics, that you helped create, and then you even extended yourself to go and search for Attorney Generals’ opinion given back in the 1980s that is a part of this application,” the chairman said.
A 1992 state law, part of the BEP standards which went into effect around 1994, allowed County Commissions to decide whether Directors of Schools should be appointed by BOEs or elected by a vote of the electorate. The first year that Hancock County began appointing Directors of Schools was in 2000, Mullins said, beginning with then-DOS Mike Antrican.
In 2014, the BOE created a policy which outlines the qualifications that the local board wished its’ future directors to possess, the chairman added.
“Mr. Jones, you made a motion to approve those policies,” he pointed out.
Then, in 2018, the policies were amended, a move which Chairman Mullins said Jones also voted to approve at the time.
“I was not gonna do this, no names mentioned tonight,” the chairman said to Jones, “I was not gonna do this, but you are in violation of state law, you are in violation of school board policy, and you are in violation of our code of ethics.”
Mullins added that, with “no names mentioned”, “we are doing an intensive investigation into our code of ethics violations that have been committed by a board member”.
“If we do a code of ethics thing, we need to go back to the 70s and do one on all of us, that’s my opinion,” BOE member Jeff Stapleton said. “And you (Chairman Mullins) need to be included much more than anybody else at this table does. Really, if you want to get into the code of ethics, you shouldn’t be sitting there either. My daddy sat on the jury so you aren’t telling me nothing.”
Jones wanted to know, specifically, “what state law did I break?”
Mullins said that he did so by applying for the Director’s job while being a sitting school board member.
“Quote that law,” Jones challenged.
Mullins said that BOE member Freddie Mullins had just read aloud what was received from the TSBA attorney in Nashville.
“You’re reading that one attorney’s opinion,” Jones shot back. “My attorney has a different opinion.”
Chairman Mullins said that, in his view, Jones “created problems for himself”.
“Why don’t you get your attorney and let’s meet in front of a judge and let the judge decide on it,” Mullins added.
“If y’all think I violated anything, you get you an attorney and a judge,” Jones said.
Mullins said that the BOE’s sole focus should be on finding the best person to run the school system for Hancock County’s more than 900 students.
In the end, he said, BOE members will have to follow their own consciences in what they believe is complying with state laws and board policies.
After some additional discussion, it was agreed to present for a vote in the full board meeting that followed, two dates for interviewing the six candidates who meet the BOE’s qualifications — Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, beginning at 6 p.m. each night, at one-hour intervals, with each applicant’s interview lasting from 30-45 minutes.
Board policy and state law dictate that all interviews of persons for the Director of Schools job must be open to the public, which means that any interested person can attend, but only BOE members will be allowed to ask questions or make comments during the process.
In a final discussion item in the work session, Chairman Mullins said that he has personally spoken with chairs of school boards in Grainger, Hawkins and Hamblen counties, and also with TSBA, all of whom say the local board needs to have a qualified attorney of record, who has experience in dealing with school-related matters, to help with not only advice and paperwork on the DOS search process, but also to help with other routine business that the board may need advice on from time to time.
He said that, given the chaotic state of the DOS search process so far, that it is clear to him that the board also needs to thoroughly review and revise, where needed, its application process for Directors of Schools.
It was also mentioned that, before the board reaches the point of voting for a new DOS, that several special-called work sessions and meetings may be necessary.
BOE member Freddie Mullins said that he wanted to clarify a misconception that some in the community may have about meetings of the board.
“We do not have closed-door meetings,” he said, adding that anyone is welcome to attend any meeting. “It tickles me to death when I look around the room and see a bunch of people.”
After the meeting, Chairman Mullins told the Eagle that, “I never tried to hide anything in my past. Everybody knows I couldn’t be sitting here holding this office unless I was cleared to do so.”
