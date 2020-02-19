FEB. 24
HEALTH COUNCIL MEETING, Hawkins Co. Health Dept. Conference Room, 201 Park Blvd., from 12 -1 p.m.
TREE BOARD MEETING: at 3:30 p.m. Rescheduled from February 17.
FEB. 25
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet at 9 a.m.
HAWKINS CO. GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: will meet at the Utility Office, 202 Park Blvd., Rogersville, at 6 p.m.
MAR. 1
BLACK HISTORY LUNCHEON AND PROGRAM at Price Public Community Center, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Following a tasty lunch, we will have a program featuring Brenda White Wright, well known motivational speaker, author and local storyteller, Rodney Ferrell, and Latoya Wilson and the Dance Barre dance group. Door prize. Tickets $15 and available at Price Public Community Center on Tues, Thurs, and Friday, 11:30-3:30. For more information call 423-921-3888.
MAR. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at 4 p.m.
MAR. 7
DEDICATION/CELEBRATION SERVICE, Open Arms Mission, 208 Calvary Church Rd., Mooresburg, 2 p.m. Dr. Tony Richie will bring the message. We are celebrating that God has given us a clear deed to our property.
LINCOLN DAY DINNER, hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party, Treadway VFD Community Room, 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, email Bobby Johnson at bobjohnson156@yahoo.com, or call 423-300-2130, 423-300-2132, or 423-733-8576.
MAR. 8
SINGING with The David Myers Family, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Church Rd., Rogersville, (St. Clair Community), 11 a.m. worship service. Pastor, Dannie Bell.
SINGING with Overhome Boys, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, 7 p.m. Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
MAR. 10
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7 p.m.
MAR. 14
ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DINNER CELEBRATION, hosted by St. Henry Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council. Menu includes hearty portion of corn beef and cabbage, meal includes salad, bread, drinks, and a dessert. Doors opening at 3 p.m. for take-out. Dine-in from 4-7 p.m. Cost for adults is $12, $6 for 5-10 years, and 4 and younger eat free. For take-out orders you may call in for pickup or stop in. For more information contact St. Henry Catholic Church at 423-272-6897 or call Bill Hewitt at 321-693-1548.
ENCHANTED PRINCESS TEA PARTY at Occasions on the Square, 101 W. Main St., Rogersville, from 1 - 3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for one adult and one child. Additional child is $15. Contact The Dance Barre at dancebarre13@yahoo.com or call 423-923-7077. Lunch provided, as well as a meet and greet with each princess, and a special performance from Queen Elsa. All proceeds go to the Dance Barre Competitive Team.
TRAIN EM UP: McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Rd., Church Hill, registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. A one day seminar that will equip parents, grandparents, and guardians on how to train up and raise their children Gods way!
SURGOINSVILLE 10-MILER: Skelton Law Racing, at Surgoinsville Middle School, beginning at 8 a.m. SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC King & Queen Competition, RRCA TN State 10 Mile Championship. Visit www.RunTriCities.org. For more information contact Race Director, Mark Skelton at 423-272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com .
MAR. 15
REVIVAL with Mike Lee, at Westview Baptist Church, 7:00 p.m. Pastor Rev. Dean Buell.
MAR. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at 3:30 p.m.
MAR. 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423) 279-0430 ext. 202.
MAR. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: will meet at 9 a.m.
MAR. 31
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7 p.m.
APR. 5
SINGING with Cross Roads, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, 7 p.m. Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
APR. 6
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at 4 p.m.
APR. 11
LAUREL RUN ASCENT/11 MILE TRAIL RACE: Skelton Law Racing, at Laurel Run Park, beginning at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC King & Queen Competition, SFTC Trail Series Competition. Visit www.RunTriCities.org. For more information contact Race Director, Mark Skelton at 423-272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
