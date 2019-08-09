SURGOINSVILLE — The faculty members at Surgoinsville Elementary and Surgoinsville Middle School extended their heartfelt gratitude to members of First United Methodist Church of Surgoinsville for again providing a delicious lunch “and always making the beginning of the new school year so special!” Here are a few snapshots from the event.
