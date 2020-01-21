CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill resident who was believed to have travelled out of state to pick up “a large quantity of methamphetamine” was arrested last week after admitting to authorities that she did, in fact, have the unlawful drug in her residence on Rocky Hill Lane, in Church Hill.
A report filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Detective Zachary England said that Victoria Ann Raney, 30, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and taken to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
According to Det. England’s report, he and several deputies went to the residence about 3 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2020, after receiving information that Raney had gone out of state to pick up a “large quantity” of the drug.
England said that Raney came to the door and admitted that she did, in fact, have a large quantity of meth inside the home and gave written consent for authorities to retrieve the illegal substance.
“I located multiple baggies of a clear crystalline substance in the kitchen cabinet, as well as two large baggies of a crystalline-like substance in the laundry room behind a piece of sheetrock,” England said.
The total weight of the meth was approximately 708 grams, or about one pound and nine ounces.
The woman also told deputies that a .22-cal. pistol was located in the laundry room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.