WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE!

This photo, taken mid-morning Thursday, shows a rampaging Big Creek just north of Rogersville. Readers of the Review and Eagle who have flood photos to share from your neighborhoods are urged to email them to: tommy.campbell@therogersvillereview.com, or allison.goley@therogersvillereview.com. We will use as many as possible on our Facebook pages and in both papers' print editions next week. But PLEASE DO NOT ENDANGER YOUR LIFE to make photos! Do so only if you can make a picture from a safe location. And remember, NEVER attempt to cross flooded roadways ... turn around, don't drown!

 Photo by Tommy Campbell

SNEEDVILLE — Shortly after noon on Thursday, Jack Mullins, Chairman of the Hancock County Board of Education, noticed the Eagle that a 6 p.m. work session and 7 p.m. meeting of the BOE, scheduled for the evening of Feb. 6, have been re-scheduled due to widespread flooding in the region.

Mullins said the decision was made in the interest of safety of those who might be planning to attend the meetings.

The re-scheduled meeting — 6 p.m. for the work session, and 7 p.m. for the meeting — will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Office of Director of Schools.

Meetings of elected governing boards are open to the public.

