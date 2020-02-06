SNEEDVILLE — Shortly after noon on Thursday, Jack Mullins, Chairman of the Hancock County Board of Education, noticed the Eagle that a 6 p.m. work session and 7 p.m. meeting of the BOE, scheduled for the evening of Feb. 6, have been re-scheduled due to widespread flooding in the region.
Mullins said the decision was made in the interest of safety of those who might be planning to attend the meetings.
The re-scheduled meeting — 6 p.m. for the work session, and 7 p.m. for the meeting — will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Office of Director of Schools.
Meetings of elected governing boards are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.