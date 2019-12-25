JAN. 4
BENEFIT SINGING: for the Tom Livesay Family, at Stoney Gap Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome. Donate if you can, this family lost everything in a house fire. Featured singers will be Dewayne Brown and his group, The Gospel Four, and others.
MAY 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIAN FIRST HORSE SHOW: at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 pm, opening ceremony at 5 pm. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
